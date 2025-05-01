Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Negarelski selski Savet
21
Putcynski selski Savet
21
Dzamidavicki selski Savet
21
Stankauski selski Savet
18
155 properties total found
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a compact and comfortable house in the city of Dzerzhinsk, 30 km from Minsk, which …
$107,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
$66,800
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
An unfinished building (NZKS) in the village of Kolodniki (Dzerzhinsky district, 40 km from …
$7,500
3 room house in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy house is sold in the picturesque village of Himoroda 42km from the Moscow Ring Road (…
$30,478
House in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
$102,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
$17,900
Cottage 6 rooms in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 rooms
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
A large, beautiful cottage in a quiet, green area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, the house has 2 entrances…
$179,900
Cottage in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale residential building 2018 builtThe house has two floors. Total area 214.8, Resident…
$149,000
House in Negarelae, Belarus
House
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Contract number with the agency 349/1 from 2025-04-05
$32,000
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Spacious house with all communications ❤️A modern two-level house made of silicate gas block…
$70,000
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
$250,000
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Cozy dacha with a bath near Fanipol ❤️Warm and cozy house with a convenient layout, bath and…
$29,900
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Dacha in the garden partnership "Keramin", Dzerzhinsky district near D. Melkovichi. 41 km f…
$10,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale a unique two-storey cottage in the station "Michurinets 87" (Dzerzhinsky district, …
$21,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Buy a plot with a house, a bath near the forest in d. Pouse ❤️A single-level house, a bath w…
$39,900
House in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Among the picturesque expanses of the Minsk region, in the picturesque village of Dovnari, o…
$99,000
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Cozy cottage with garage❤️This cozy cottage will be an ideal place to relax and spend time i…
$7,500
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale a summer cottage with a new house built in 2021, located just 14 km from the Moscow…
$29,900
House in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
House of timber on a plot of 10 acres! Address: ST "Our Dacha" - House 2006 built from a tim…
$14,900
House in Dziahilna, Belarus
House
Dziahilna, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Spacious cottage in a well-maintained CT "Blue Ponds" ❤️For sale cottage in ST "Blue ponds" …
$29,700
House in Starynki, Belarus
House
Starynki, Belarus
Area 106 m²
For sale is a house with two land plots with a total area of 25 acres in Starinki, Dzerzhins…
$29,900
House in Dvorysca, Belarus
House
Dvorysca, Belarus
Area 319 m²
House for sale in the agro-town Dvorishche, Dzerzhinsky district, 24 km from Moscow Ring Roa…
$89,500
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
New incredibly cozy house made of environmentally friendly materials within walking distance…
$89,900
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale a cozy one-storey house in the village Zarechnoye. Rakov direction 24 km from Minsk…
$102,800
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Contract number with agency 1052/1 from 2024-07-24
$45,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Two-level residential building in a picturesque place, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Road in th…
$75,000
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Borovsky S / s, ST "Turyakovo", Brest direction 36 km fr…
$19,000
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
A house (log) and a land plot  - 25 acres in the village of Bogdanovshchina, Dzerzhinsky dis…
$15,500
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Agency number 1196/1 of 2024-08-22
$68,000
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 700 m²
A cottage in Фаниполе.http://anexpert.by/v/fanip/101.html . Artur.
$140,000
