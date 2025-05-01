Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Fanipal
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Fanipal, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Agency number 1196/1 of 2024-08-22
$68,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 700 m²
A cottage in Фаниполе.http://anexpert.by/v/fanip/101.html . Artur.
$140,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 321 m²
$225,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Fanipal, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
A magnificent house in Fanipol on Zheleznodorozhnaya Street is sold ____________________ …
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Located in the actively developing satellite city of Minsk - the city of Fanopol (only 12 km…
$70,000
Leave a request
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 86 m²
For sale a magnificent house in Fanipol on the street Railway In a picturesque corner of th…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 231 m²
For sale a cozy and spacious residential house in the city of Fanipol, located in the Dzerzh…
$190,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go