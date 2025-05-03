Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

12 properties total found
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale a house for year-round living 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Dzerzhinsk. The pl…
$31,400
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 289 m²
House for sale in the picturesque area of Dzerzhinsk - Makavchitsy! The house is located on …
$67,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a compact and comfortable house in the city of Dzerzhinsk, 30 km from Minsk, which …
$107,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 44 m²
For sale a single apartment house on 11 acres of land (PNV) 15 minutes drive from Minsk! Use…
$28,600
Cottage in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale residential building 2018 builtThe house has two floors. Total area 214.8, Resident…
$149,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cozy, strong house +8 acres of land PNV, a quiet place. The house stands on a fla…
$47,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Sale of a residential building in the inhabited area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, near a school, a kinde…
$90,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A house for sale in the picturesque area of Dzerzhinsk.A quiet, peaceful place, around priva…
$65,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
For sale a good, equipped, residential house in the city of Dzerzhinsk (34 km from Minsk). …
$67,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 66 m²
For sale a residential house at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Dzerzhinsk,…
$26,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 226 m²
Spacious plot with capital structure and bath in the center of Dzerzhinsk We offer a unique …
$72,500
Cottage 6 rooms in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 rooms
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
A large, beautiful cottage in a quiet, green area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, the house has 2 entrances…
$179,900
