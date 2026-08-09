Houses for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

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Houses in Northern Albania, Albania

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Bashkia Durres
254
Bashkia Shijak
13
Xhafzotaj
6
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162 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Vilë individuale në Turquoise Marina për shitje! Në një nga rezidencat më ekskluzive bregde…
$599,631
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
VILE TE TURQUOISE MARINA -GJIRI I LALEZIT! Kompleksi Turquoise Marina ndodhet në zonën e Gj…
$339,022
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 2-STORY VILLA + ATTIC FOR SALE | HEKURUDHA BEACH, DURRËS 🌊 📍 Location: Hekurudha Beach,…
$323,710
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Ishem, Albania
4 bedroom house
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Floor 3/3
Përfshihu në bukuri të pafundme dhe përqafo jetesën buzë detit në "La Dimora". Përjeto një m…
$426,911
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/5
Villa for sale at Turquoise Marina Physical area 108m2 Veranda area 11m2 Yard area 90.34m2 T…
$319,135
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under const…
$850,237
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
4 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
The villa is located in Spitalle in Durres. The property has a land area of 500m2 and a buil…
$288,037
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
5 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
5 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Sea view villa in Golem Durres Villa for sale, 3 floors, 2 garages (2 rooms above the garag…
$285,432
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under cons…
$768,708
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 518 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: 3-storey Villa in Lagjja 17 area (Lagjja 17), Durrës — separate entrances on each …
$313,653
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Durrës County, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Durrës County, Albania
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive! Luxury Villa For Sale at Iliria Modern Beach with Spa, Rooftop, and Pool – Premiu…
$4,59M
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE NEAR DURRËS CITY CENTER 📍 Located behind the Prefecture, on Gjer…
$138,231
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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4 bedroom house in Ishem, Albania
4 bedroom house
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 711 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling an individual villa with a swimming pool, in the "San Pietro" residence! A…
$1,32M
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
3 bedroom house in Ishem, Albania
3 bedroom house
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is located on the 2nd line of the Lura 3 Tourist Complex. It has a land area of 29…
$771,940
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
4 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
4 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story house in the Stadium area of ​​Durres is for sale. The total area is 420 square …
$428,238
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Floor 2/2
"DIAMOND HILL RESIDENCE" is located on the hill of Durrës Currilove, it offers stunning view…
$640,590
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
5 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with 3 floors in Sukth, by the secondary road Durrës-Tiranë and only 30 meters from t…
$336,520
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
The house is located in the center of Durres near the Court and only 10 meters away from the…
$414,774
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
7 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
7 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in the Arapaj area. It consists of 3 floors; currently, the second floo…
$460,766
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Individual villas at Turquoise Marina for sale! Modern T3 type villa for sale, part of the …
$484,317
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa in Ishem, Albania
Villa
Ishem, Albania
$1,07M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 679 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling an individual villa with a yard, in the "Turquoise Marina" Complex! Turquo…
$1,47M
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Turquoise Marina Residence. The villa has a surface area of 291.4m2, of wh…
$935,261
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
The property is located in Koder Arapaj, Durres, very close to the main road near Brunes and…
$213,175
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
OPPORTUNITY - Villas for sale at Turquoise Marina - Lalëzit Bay! The Turquoise Marina compl…
$297,001
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
6 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
6 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a roadside plot with an area of 1495 m², it is a very good investment opportunit…
$271,146
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
House in Bashkia Durres, Albania
House
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
Objekti ndodhet buze rruges kryesore Kristo Sotiri,perballe me stadiumin ne Durres. Objekti …
$417,615
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom house in Maminas, Albania
2 bedroom house
Maminas, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Single-Storey House in Maminas, Durrës 💶 Price: €185,000 📐 Land area: 500 m² …
$215,442
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 792 m²
Number of floors 6
The building is located in Durres Hospital, has a construction footprint of 138 m2 and a con…
$378,064
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Turquoise Marina Residence. The villa has a surface area of 511.71m2, of w…
$1,61M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch

Property types in Northern Albania

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Northern Albania, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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