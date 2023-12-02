Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Northern Albania
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

32 properties total found
Villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Durres, Albania
Villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
€240,000
per month
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Durres, Albania
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Durres, Albania
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
€200,000
per month
House with Online tour in Durres, Albania
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
€450,000
per month
Villa with garage, with basement, with parking in Durres, Albania
Villa with garage, with basement, with parking
Durres, Albania
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
€650,000
per month
Villa 9 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Villa 9 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
€310,000
per month
House with with repair, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
House with with repair, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
€90,000
per month
House with furniture, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
House with furniture, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 450 m²
Private house with furniture in Durres. 450 sq.m. house + 1000m.sqm ground. We are ready to …
€155,000
per month
Villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Durres, Albania
Villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
MODERN VILLA in HOLEM ⁇ म Has a built-up area of 370 m2. ⁇ 武 Plot area 350 m2. Organiz…
€550,000
per month
House with Online tour in Durres, Albania
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Carcass of a two-story house in the area of Shkozet, Durres. House 143 sq.m., plot 377 sq.m.…
€75,000
per month
House with Online tour in Qerret, Albania
House with Online tour
Qerret, Albania
Area 82 m²
We are ready to organize an online display and paperwork.
€70,000
per month
House with Online tour in Durres, Albania
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 450 m²
House in the Shkozet area. We are ready to organize an online display and paperwork.
€160,000
per month
3 room house with garage, in city center, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
3 room house with garage, in city center, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
House near the stadium: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, garage. House + garage - 190m2.  We are re…
€161,500
per month
8 room house with Online tour in Durres, Albania
8 room house with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 388 m²
Number of floors 1
€280,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms with Online tour in Qerret, Albania
Villa 4 rooms with Online tour
Qerret, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
per month
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Durres, Albania
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Durres, Albania
Area 360 m²
€700,000
per month
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
€88,000
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 6 rooms
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
€370,000
per month
House with Online tour in Durres, Albania
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€180,000
per month
Villa 7 rooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 7 rooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Villa with sea view at Cape of Rodon for sale! The villa is located in the "Cape of Rodon…
€369,000
per month
House with garage, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
House with garage, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 130 m²
The villa is located in a suburb of Durres. Garage 60 sq.m. well-groomed area. We are ready…
€195,000
per month
2 room house with balcony, with garage, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
2 room house with balcony, with garage, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€165,000
per month
6 room house with balcony, with garage, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
6 room house with balcony, with garage, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
€270,000
per month
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Durres, Albania
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€250,000
per month
House with balcony, with furniture, with parking in Durres, Albania
House with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Durres, Albania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
€180,000
per month
Cottage with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Cottage with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 371 m²
Number of floors 3
€630,000
per month
House 1 bathroom with with repair, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
House 1 bathroom with with repair, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
House for sale by sea 155 sq.m. in the Plaza area of Durres. We are ready to organize an on…
Price on request
per month
Villa 2 rooms in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 2 rooms
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under con…
€450,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 4 rooms
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
€450,000
per month
5 room house in Durres, Albania
5 room house
Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Sea view villa in Golem Durres Villa for sale, 3 floors, 2 garages (2 rooms above the garag…
€250,000
per month
House with double glazed windows, with furniture in Durres, Albania
House with double glazed windows, with furniture
Durres, Albania
Area 70 m²
Small house in Vlora The house is located 30 minutes from the sea in Vlore. House area 70m2…
€80,000
per month
