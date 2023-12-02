Houses for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

UAE
32 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Durres, Albania
101 m²
2
€240,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Durres, Albania
11
3
450 m²
3
€200,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
195 m²
3
€450,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa with garage, with basement, with parking
Durres, Albania
430 m²
4
€650,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 9 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
9
3
370 m²
3
€310,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with with repair, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
2
1
90 m²
1
€90,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
House with furniture, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
450 m²
Private house with furniture in Durres. 450 sq.m. house + 1000m.sqm ground. We are ready to …
€155,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Durres, Albania
2
370 m²
3
MODERN VILLA in HOLEM ⁇ म Has a built-up area of 370 m2. ⁇ 武 Plot area 350 m2. Organiz…
€550,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
143 m²
2
Carcass of a two-story house in the area of Shkozet, Durres. House 143 sq.m., plot 377 sq.m.…
€75,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with Online tour
Qerret, Albania
82 m²
We are ready to organize an online display and paperwork.
€70,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
450 m²
House in the Shkozet area. We are ready to organize an online display and paperwork.
€160,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house with garage, in city center, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
4
2
190 m²
House near the stadium: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, garage. House + garage - 190m2. We are re…
€161,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
8 room house with Online tour
Durres, Albania
8
8
388 m²
1
€280,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms with Online tour
Qerret, Albania
4
3
130 m²
2
€156,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Durres, Albania
360 m²
€700,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
3
1
117 m²
2
€88,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Hamallaj, Albania
6
3
133 m²
2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
€370,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
500 m²
2
€180,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 rooms
Ishem, Albania
7
3
1
Villa with sea view at Cape of Rodon for sale! The villa is located in the "Cape of Rodon…
€369,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
House with garage, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
130 m²
The villa is located in a suburb of Durres. Garage 60 sq.m. well-groomed area. We are ready…
€195,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house with balcony, with garage, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
3
2
170 m²
2
€165,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
6 room house with balcony, with garage, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
7
1
460 m²
3
€270,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Durres, Albania
8
3
3
€250,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Durres, Albania
190 m²
2
€180,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Cottage with Online tour
Durres, Albania
371 m²
3
€630,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House 1 bathroom with with repair, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
1
155 m²
House for sale by sea 155 sq.m. in the Plaza area of Durres. We are ready to organize an on…
Price on request
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 rooms
Hamallaj, Albania
2
5
267 m²
2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under con…
€450,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
Hamallaj, Albania
4
1
133 m²
2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
€450,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Durres, Albania
8
3
Sea view villa in Golem Durres Villa for sale, 3 floors, 2 garages (2 rooms above the garag…
€250,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
House with double glazed windows, with furniture
Durres, Albania
70 m²
Small house in Vlora The house is located 30 minutes from the sea in Vlore. House area 70m2…
€80,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Northern Albania, Albania
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
