  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Bashkia Selenice
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Bashkia Selenice, Albania

House in Armen, Albania
House
Armen, Albania
Area 1 600 m²
Floor 1
Private house for sale. Located 28 km away  from the city of Vlora, amidst nature and greene…
€50,000
3 room house with Online tour in Armen, Albania
3 room house with Online tour
Armen, Albania
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€15,000
2 room house with mountain view, with Online tour in Armen, Albania
2 room house with mountain view, with Online tour
Armen, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Selenitsa Village ( Selenice ), 20 km from Vlera. House residential, large plot with greene…
€91,000
3 room house in Vllahine, Albania
3 room house
Vllahine, Albania
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
€26,500
