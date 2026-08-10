Houses for sale in Bashkia Selenice, Albania

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Houses in Bashkia Selenice, Albania

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5 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kote, Albania
2 bedroom house
Kote, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
🔑🏘 FOR SALE PRIVATE HOUSE + LAND IN KOTË, VLORA. 💸 Price: 65,000 Euro/Total 📍 Location: …
$75,105
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kote, Albania
3 bedroom house
Kote, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
🔑🏡 PRIVATE HOUSE + LAND FOR SALE IN KOTË, VLORA 💰 Price: 75,000 Euro / Total 📍 Location:…
$86,379
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kote, Albania
2 bedroom house
Kote, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
The property has a land area of 350m² and a building area of 94m². The house is built with f…
$76,338
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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5 bedroom house in Armen, Albania
5 bedroom house
Armen, Albania
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
SHITET SHTËPI PRIVATE 2 KATE NË ARMEN,VLORË.  Çmimi: 85.000 Euro  Vendndodhja Rruga Arme…
$99,206
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Selenice, Albania
2 bedroom house
Selenice, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡🌄 PRIVATE HOUSE + LAND FOR SALE IN SELENICË, VLORË 💶 Price: 80,000 Euro/Total 📍 Locatio…
$93,550
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
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