  Albania
  Albania
  Residential
  Vlora
  Houses

Houses for sale in Vlora, Albania

71 property total found
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 305 m²
The villa is located high in the mountains, the final destination on the road Nice view very…
€212,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 402 m²
The villa is located in a quiet area of the city of Vlore. Total three floors, a garage, a p…
€162,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 500 m²
Become owners of a luxury villa in the most promising city of Albania - Vlora. Four-storey …
€798,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 150 m²
Villa for rent~with an amazing sea and city view,located on a hill in the Cold Water area.15…
€500
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 200 m²
Floor 3
The villa is located on a main road in a quite and nice area just 200 meters away from the O…
€150,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to your dream home in Vlora, Albania! This private one-floor house is the epitome of…
€98,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 513 m²
The villa is located on a main road in a quite and nice area just 200 meters away from the s…
€300,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 120 m²
Private house with land for sale~with an amazing sea and city view,located on a hill in the …
€360,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 120 m²
Sea view villa for rent at the most relaxing and beautiful area of Vlora city ,located on a …
€1,250
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale !! The villa is located on a main road in a quite and nice area just 10 minu…
€350,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 380 m²
Super Relaxing Villa at a quiet neigbhorhood! 500 m2 total land area ,villa has 2 floors and…
€329,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 250 m²
New private house with a big garden for long term rent in the city of Vlora,only 7 mins away…
€750
4 room house with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
4 room house with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-story house for sale with a total area of 200 m2.  On the ground floor:    - living r…
€75,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 290 m²
Floor 2
Villa for sale with a beautiful Sea View!! The villa is located on a hill above Lungomare w…
€463,500
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
First floor of a beautiful and perfectly built villa for long term rent. The villa is locate…
€400
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 108 m²
Floor 3
 Apartment 2+1 for rent Ismail Qemali Boulevard in Vlora. The house consists of 3 floors and…
€300
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 455 m²
Become owners of a Villa the most promising city in Albania - in Vlore. The three-storey vi…
€277,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
Private house for sale in Vlora,located in a quiet zone of the city close to neccessary faci…
€90,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 397 m²
Floor 3
Private house for sale in Vlora,in a quiet zone of the city.The house conists 3 floor. Each …
€300,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
The service unit is located in a good and well known location in Vlora. It is on the second …
€130,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 256 m²
Floor 1
Spacious Private House for Sale , located in the HILL of the town with city view.Completed  …
€65,000
2 room house with parking, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
2 room house with parking, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€82,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with furniture, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
House with furniture, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Number of floors 3
€350,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House 3 bathrooms with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
House 3 bathrooms with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
€238,032
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
House with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€58,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house with furniture, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
2 room house with furniture, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
€72,500
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
5 room house with garage, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
5 room house with garage, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
€129,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
2 room house with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€80,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
House with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Area 136 m²
€95,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
House with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€47,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
