Houses for sale in Vlora, Albania

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Houses in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

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Orikum
22
Qender Vlore
17
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153 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 388 m²
Number of floors 1
Private House For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera - Near The Beach, Property For Investment.…
$322,878
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kanine, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa With Private Garden For Sale In Kanine Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Rising on the hills ju…
$345,941
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Panaje, Albania
2 bedroom house
Panaje, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE IN PANAJA, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 45,000 EURO / TOTAL 📐 Property det…
$51,775
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
TekceTekce
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$184,920
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$249,670
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$228,936
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
In the heart of Vlora, Albania, this beautiful 2+1 apartment is for sale in the sought after…
$237,767
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Townhouse
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment for rent 1 + 1 on the Vlore waterfront. The entrance is furnished with all the nec…
$523
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 992 m²
Villa 4-storey for sale divided into 8 apartments type 2+1. Located in Vlora, only 7 minutes…
$1,75M
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Villa in Orikum, Albania
Villa
Orikum, Albania
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 2-STOREY BUILDING FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💰 PRICE: 400,000 EURO 📐 Property details…
$465,472
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 2 000 m²
An elegant villa is offered for sale and rent, located on a 2000m² plot, with 500m² certifie…
$1,42M
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 444 m²
Investment opportunity Villa in Vlorë, Lungo Mare – second line. Unfinished 3-floor villa/bu…
$658,304
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House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 111 m²
Discover this charming private house in Vlora, perfectly located near the sea and city cente…
$224,086
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$215,284
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House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 150 m²
A private house is for sale at the entrance of the beautiful city of Vlora, in a strategic a…
$259,457
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Townhouse in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Townhouse
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
The apartment is located in the Orthodox church. The spaces are large, all rooms are furnish…
$697
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
🏡 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE IN KUZUM BABA, VLORA. 💶 Total price: €140,000 📐 Land area: 500 …
$161,015
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
We present the newest residence in the city of Vlorë, “Altera Residence”, a modern and ambit…
$461,330
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1 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
🆕🏘 FOR SALE OR RENT PRIVATE HOUSE IN ÇOLE, VLORA. 💸 Sale price: 100,000 Euro/Total 💸 Ren…
$116,748
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 1 050 m²
Villa for sale near Regina City with sea view. Villa is 7 min away the main street but in th…
$772,028
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3 bedroom house in Sherishte, Albania
3 bedroom house
Sherishte, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
House With 2 Floors And Private Yard For Sale In Vlore Albania. Are you tired from the bustl…
$294,825
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Duplex 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
New Duplex For Sale In Vlore Albania. Located in a perfect position, in one of the most requ…
$146,210
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa in Kanine, Albania
Villa
Kanine, Albania
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
✅ Price: 180,000 Euros ✅ Location: Behind the Kanine Castle, Vlore ✅ Construction area: 210m…
$211,398
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House in Panaje, Albania
House
Panaje, Albania
Area 90 m²
🏡 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE IN PANAJA, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 40,000 EURO / TOTAL 📐 Property det…
$45,669
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$1,10M
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Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$301,982
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
3 bedroom townthouse
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Private House For Sale In Lungomare Vlora, Albanian Riviera. Lungomare is your prefered area…
$320,058
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
In one of the quietest areas with high development potential in the city of Vlora, a private…
$232,340
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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House in Shushice, Albania
House
Shushice, Albania
Area 120 m²
Looking for a quiet retreat near the coast? This charming private house is located just 10 k…
$165,116
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3 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
3 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Private house with land for sale in Old Beach, Vlora, in one of the fastest developing areas…
$171,385
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Property types in Bashkia Vlore

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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