Houses for sale in Tirana Municipality, Albania

House in Peze Helmes, Albania
House
Peze Helmes, Albania
Area 450 m²
? Location: Pezë-Helmes, Tirana ✅ Price: 390,000 Euros ✅ Location: Peze-Helmes, Tirana ✅ Lan…
$441,576
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrele, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
A twin Villa for sale on a 1200 m square land plot, two villas of 430m square each, two floo…
$620,657
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom house
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
A property for sale in Tirana, consist of land 80m square, ground floor - business premises …
$282,117
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
House in Tirana Municipality, Albania
House
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is an unfinished house of 89.3 sq.m. with a plot of 141 sq.m., located in the city …
$156,561
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lunder, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lunder, Albania
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
In one of the most sought-after residences in the city of Tirana, near TEG, we offer luxury …
$924,420
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrele, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrele, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
“Rolling Hills” 2 Residence will offer spaces and stunning views of the surrounding area, ve…
$1,52M
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Linze, Albania
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Linze, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 5
SHITET DUPLEKS + 2 POSTE PARKIMI NE LINZE, TIRANE ✅ Çmimi i shitjes: 650.000 Euro ✅ Vendnd…
$675,018
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lanabregas Shtepeza, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lanabregas Shtepeza, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex/Penthouse with fantastic view in Linze for sale! The apartment is located in an exclu…
$481,206
House in Farke e Vogel, Albania
House
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 239 m²
Floor 2/2
Special Offer! Explore Luxury Living At the Rezidenca Siar, Located in the Peaceful Liqeni I…
$443,724
