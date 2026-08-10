Houses for sale in Tirana, Albania

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Houses in Tirana, Albania

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24 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Vilë individuale 3-katëshe me oborr të bollshëm në Tiranë për shitje! Kërkoni qetësinë e …
$1,04M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
VILLA FOR SALE IN TIRANA NEAR THE LAKE.   Villa for sale in the "Komuna e Parisit" are…
Price on request
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 10/12
A unique duplex apartment is offered for sale, positioned on the top two floors of one of th…
$582,354
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
Duplex apartment for sale on Bajram Curri Boulevard. The apartment is located in a new build…
$133,941
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 178 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in one of the most sought-after areas of Tirana, near the Artifici…
$484,740
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
In a new residence very close to the Palace of the Brigades in Tirana and the Elbasani road,…
$686,610
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 11 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 11 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 11
Area 393 m²
Shitet vilë në zonën e Komunës së Parisit, në krah të kompleksit KIKA 2. Siperfaqe Ndërtimi…
$777,805
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
Floor 1/2
Olive Park Residences is characterized by a modern architecture, clean and readable lines, s…
$928,968
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
Ofrohet vile per shitje ne zonen e Drimadhes (Dhermi), ne nje prej rezidencave me te kerkuar…
$731,741
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey villa in Ali Dem for sale! In the Ali Demi area, very close to the Mangalem comple…
$1,75M
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
House in Tirana Municipality, Albania
House
Tirana Municipality, Albania
A property for sale in Tirana, consist of land 80m square, ground floor - business premises …
$284,411
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Agency
Habita
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 10/10
We have a 3+1+3 typology duplex for sale located at Willson Square, Block. Information abou…
$1,51M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 11 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 11 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 393 m²
Floor 3/3
Villa for sale in the area of the Paris Municipality, next to the KIKA 2 complex. Construct…
$897,489
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 321 m²
Floor 3/3
Kjo vilë trekatëshe ndodhet në zonën e Selitës në Tiranë dhe ofron hapësirë të bollshme për …
$205,890
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom house
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
!! BARGAIN !! 1-storey private house for sale in the area of Villa Germane, str. Fuat Toptan…
$145,589
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Townhouse in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Townhouse
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Three floor building, actually ground floor is rented and the two upper floors are used for…
$2,09M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
A duplex apartment with a total area of 118 m² is offered for sale, located on Rruga e Qelqi…
$163,986
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
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House in Tirana Municipality, Albania
House
Tirana Municipality, Albania
$341,293
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 9 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 9 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/3
E vendosur ne majen e nje kodre, rrethuar me gjelberim dhe rruge te asfaltuar, ofrojme kete …
$400,341
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa is organized as follows: 1st floor furnished. 107 m2. Living room, 1 bedroom, 1 b…
$291,584
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 13/14
In the heart of Tirana, in one of the most sought-after areas of Shallvaret, a Duplex is for…
$722,119
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
House in Tirana Municipality, Albania
House
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 102 m²
✅ Price: 378,000 Euro ✅ Location: "Haki Stermilli" Street, Kombinat, Tirana ✅ Land area: 108…
$434,091
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom house in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom house
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a house for renovation with an area of 89.3 sq. m. with a plot of 141 sq. m., lo…
$171,200
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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House in Tirana Municipality, Albania
House
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is an unfinished house of 89.3 sq.m. with a plot of 141 sq.m., located in the city …
$156,561
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CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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