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Houses in Shkodër Municipality, Albania

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House in Velipoje, Albania
House
Velipoje, Albania
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey villa for sale in Velipojë Land area: 200 m² Building area: 80 m² The villa …
$384,015
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