Mountain View Houses for Sale in Albania

Orikum
4
Vlora
46
Himare
14
Southern Albania
71
5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE IN UJI TE FTOHTE, VLORA The villa is located in one of the most sou…
$989,261
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
VILLA FOR SALE IN GREEN COAST, PALASE The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great bl…
$811,194
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Maminas, Albania
2 bedroom house
Maminas, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
The private house is located between Durres and Tirana, not far from the highway in a villag…
$242,812
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
7 bedroom house in Ksamil, Albania
7 bedroom house
Ksamil, Albania
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
This remarkable property in Ksamil is a rare find, offering a harmonious combination of high…
$998,085
Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE IN UJI TE FTOHTE, VLORA The villa is located in one of the most sou…
$572,730
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
