Houses for sale in Bashkia Himare, Albania

Himare
29
Villa 4 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 4
Dhërmi, one of the most sought-after and luxurious destinations on the Albanian coast Near t…
$1,46M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
"Green Coast Resort & Residences" has a strong approach with nature, respecting the ecosyste…
$1,28M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 317 m²
VILLA FOR SALE IN GREEN COAST, PALASE The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great blen…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dhermi, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 393 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas for Sale in "Borgo Bello" Residence, Drimadhes: Your Coastal Paradise We offer for…
$920,218
3 bedroom house in Vunoi, Albania
3 bedroom house
Vunoi, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
Vunoi is a village positioned south of the city of Vlora, on the coast of the Ionian Sea, wi…
$698,825
Villa 3 bedrooms in Qeparo i Siperm, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Qeparo i Siperm, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
In Qeparo, in a highly sought-after area for the tranquility and beauty it offers, a villa i…
$640,590
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lukove, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lukove, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa has a gross area of 300m2 and a net area of 200 m2. Interior Space - Modern Design…
$681,354
Villa 2 bedrooms in Drimadhe, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa for sale in the Drimadhes area (Dhermi), in one of the most sought-after residences fo…
$766,308
Villa 2 bedrooms in Jale, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jale, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 229 m²
Floor 3/3
Shirtet 3-storey villa on the first line of the Folie Village Residence! It is organized in …
$943,414
Villa 3 bedrooms in Drimadhe, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
In one of the most exclusive destinations in southern Albania, at San Nicolas Resort & Resid…
$1,43M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in Green Coast 1, Palasa, offers a great blend of luxury and nature, with incredib…
$1,47M
Duplex 1 bedroom in Palase, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 4/7
Duplex for sale in Square Village with a total area of 79.51 m2 Located on Drymades beach…
$373,173
Villa 2 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Story Villa with Pool in Dhermi: Your Dream Home by the Sea We are offering for sale …
$811,957
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
🌊🚤 2-STOREY VILLA FOR SALE IN GREEN COAST, PALASA – MAGNIFICENT SEA VIEWS. 🌅 A modern 2-s…
$1,16M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Located on the white shore of Palasa, Green Coast is designed to naturally connect with the …
$1,16M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great blend of luxury and nature, with incredible…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa in Green Coast, Palasa: An Exclusive Investment in the Heart of the Albanian Ri…
$2,71M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
We are selling a 2-story villa with a swimming pool in Dhermi. The construction area is 139.…
$1,05M
Villa in Dhermi, Albania
Villa
Dhermi, Albania
Area 259 m²
Luxury Villa with Pool in Drimadhes, Dhermi: Your Ideal Seaside Home Discover an exceptio…
$757,827
Villa 6 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
🏡 LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE – GREEN COAST 2, PALASË, ALBANIA 💶 Price: €1,775,254 📍 Location: G…
$2,03M
House in Vunoi, Albania
House
Vunoi, Albania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Shtëpi antike në Vuno për shitje! Fshati i Vunoit është ndërtuar në formën e një amfiteatri…
$349,413
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
✅ Price: 1,200,000 Euro ✅ Location: Green Coast, Palasa ✅ Godine area: 180m2 ✅ Plot area: 31…
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lukove, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lukove, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa has a gross area of 300m2 and a net area of 200 m2. Interior Space - Modern Design…
$681,354
Villa 2 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
The Big Twin Villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a wonderful combination of luxury and natu…
$1,66M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is designed to naturally connect with the …
$1,53M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great blend of luxury and nature, with incredible…
$1,47M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Qeparo, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Qeparo, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex 2+1+3 in Qeparo for sale! In one of the pearls of the Albanian coast, the Stone Vill…
$396,001
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
INDIVIDUAL VILLAS IN GREEN COAST 2 VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Co…
$1,28M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
VILLA FOR SALE IN GREEN COAST, PALASE The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great bl…
$811,194
Villa 6 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE – GREEN COAST 2, PALASË, ALBANIA 💶 Price: €1,775,254 📍 Location: G…
$2,06M
