  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Central Albania
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Central Albania, Albania

7 properties total found
Cottage with Online tour in Golem, Albania
Cottage with Online tour
Golem, Albania
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
€469,200
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house with furniture, with appliances, with parking in Tirana County, Albania
2 room house with furniture, with appliances, with parking
Tirana County, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
€370,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lanabregas-Shtepeza, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lanabregas-Shtepeza, Albania
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex/Penthouse with fantastic view in Linze for sale! The apartment is located in an exclu…
€450,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrele, Albania
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
In one of the most sought-after residences in the city of Tirana, near TEG, we offer luxury …
€850,000
House in good condition in Tirana, Albania
House in good condition
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
A property for sale in Tirana, consist of land 80m square, ground floor - business premises …
€250,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in good condition in Petrele, Albania
Villa 5 rooms in good condition
Petrele, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
A twin Villa for sale on a 1200 m square land plot, two villas of 430m square each, two floo…
€550,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
House in good condition in Golem, Albania
House in good condition
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
The property has two apartments with in the same guiding (house).Separate entrances and stor…
€95,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Central Albania, Albania

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
