Terraced Houses for sale in Albania

Orikum
4
Vlora
46
Himare
14
Southern Albania
71
10 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
3 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
🆕🏘 2-STOREY PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE IN 7 PALLATET, VLORA. 🏘 The house is located in one of…
$282,566
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE IN UJI TE FTOHTE, VLORA The villa is located in one of the most sou…
$989,261
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 524 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa for Sale in the New District of Durrës! Building Area: 372 m² Land Area…
$865,914
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
🆕🏘 HOUSE + LAND FOR SALE NEAR THE SCHOOL “MARIGO POSIO”, VLORA. 💸 Price: 155,000 Euro/Tot…
$175,191
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dhermi, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 393 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas for Sale in "Borgo Bello" Residence, Drimadhes: Your Coastal Paradise We offer for…
$920,218
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villa with Pool and Sea View in San Pietro Resort Located in the prestigious Sa…
$1,31M
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive First-Line Villa in Lura 3 Complex – Your Dream of Luxurious Seaside Living! We…
$911,630
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa in Green Coast, Palasa: An Exclusive Investment in the Heart of the Albanian Ri…
$2,71M
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 4
The villa is located in a very good area of ​​the city of Durres near the court and is very …
$666,483
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE IN UJI TE FTOHTE, VLORA The villa is located in one of the most sou…
$572,730
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English

