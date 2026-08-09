Houses for sale in Southern Albania, Albania

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses in Southern Albania, Albania

;
Saranda
5
Orikum
22
Vlora
108
Himare
44
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
145 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kanine, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa With Private Garden For Sale In Kanine Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Rising on the hills ju…
$345,941
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Panaje, Albania
2 bedroom house
Panaje, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE IN PANAJA, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 45,000 EURO / TOTAL 📐 Property det…
$51,775
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$184,920
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$249,670
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$228,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
In the heart of Vlora, Albania, this beautiful 2+1 apartment is for sale in the sought after…
$237,767
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Townhouse
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment for rent 1 + 1 on the Vlore waterfront. The entrance is furnished with all the nec…
$523
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 992 m²
Villa 4-storey for sale divided into 8 apartments type 2+1. Located in Vlora, only 7 minutes…
$1,75M
Leave a request
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 444 m²
Investment opportunity Villa in Vlorë, Lungo Mare – second line. Unfinished 3-floor villa/bu…
$658,304
Leave a request
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 111 m²
Discover this charming private house in Vlora, perfectly located near the sea and city cente…
$224,086
Leave a request
House in Vunoi, Albania
House
Vunoi, Albania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Antique house in Vuno for sale! The village of Vuno is built in the shape of an amphitheate…
$347,219
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cuke, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in small touristic village in Saranda,Albania Villa is in first line with …
$1,02M
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$215,284
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Townhouse
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
The apartment is located in the Orthodox church. The spaces are large, all rooms are furnish…
$697
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
We present the newest residence in the city of Vlorë, “Altera Residence”, a modern and ambit…
$461,330
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 3
We have Duplex 2+1+2 for sale in the elite residence Sun Palace Vlora, one of the most sough…
$882,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Townhouse in Libonik, Albania
Townhouse
Libonik, Albania
A new house, not complete finished with direct access on the main road
$127,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 1 050 m²
Villa for sale near Regina City with sea view. Villa is 7 min away the main street but in th…
$772,028
Leave a request
Villa in Kanine, Albania
Villa
Kanine, Albania
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
✅ Price: 180,000 Euros ✅ Location: Behind the Kanine Castle, Vlore ✅ Construction area: 210m…
$211,398
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Drimadhe, Albania
2 bedroom house
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
In one of the most sought-after destinations of the Albanian Riviera, a luxurious villa is o…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$301,982
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
3 bedroom townthouse
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Private House For Sale In Lungomare Vlora, Albanian Riviera. Lungomare is your prefered area…
$320,058
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
In one of the quietest areas with high development potential in the city of Vlora, a private…
$232,340
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Shushice, Albania
House
Shushice, Albania
Area 120 m²
Looking for a quiet retreat near the coast? This charming private house is located just 10 k…
$165,116
Leave a request
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 305 m²
The villa is located high in the mountains, the final destination on the road Nice view very…
$246,589
Leave a request
House in Orikum, Albania
House
Orikum, Albania
Area 383 m²
Three storey villa for sale located in Orikum,in a quiet area only 5 minutes away from the s…
$471,761
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 3
We have Duplex 3+1+2 for sale in the elite residence Sun Palace Vlore, one of the most sough…
$965,455
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
3 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
🆕🏡 FOR SALE PRIVATE HOUSE + LAND IN THE CENTER OF PUS MEZIN, VLORA 🏷 Price: 92,000 Euro/T…
$107,023
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
4 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
The house 4+2 is for sale in the Lagja E Vjetër Muradie area of the city of Vlore. The house…
$234,034
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Southern Albania

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go