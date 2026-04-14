Apartment in a new building DOLCE VITA

Location - Arjan

Completion of construction - II 2026

Dolce Vita is designed in the style of charming architecture of Europe, is a high-rise hotel + residence with many amenities from the award-winning boutique developer Vincitore Group. The project features Victorian architecture and is located in the prestigious Arjan district. The building is 16 floors high with exclusive studios, classic and premium 1 bedroom apartments and luxury 2 bedroom apartments.

The residences are distinguished by spacious layout, high ceilings, premium materials and luxurious finishes, which creates a harmonious combination of grandeur and functionality.

Availability:

Miracle Garden - 5 mins

Mall of the Emirates - 5 mins

Global Village - 10 mins

Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes

The complex has a range of luxury facilities available for residents:

pool

Treadmills

Boutiques and shops

Children's playground

Children's pool

Sauna and Jacuzzi

Green spaces

Barbecue zone

Game room

Infiniti pool

Yoga studio

Cafes and restaurants

Cinema theater

Concierge service

Security and video surveillance

parking space

Park

Golf course.

Garden

kalyan

The complex includes:

Studios - from 35.3 m2 - from 603,000 AED ($165,000)

1 Bed - from 63.6 m2 - from 995,000 AED ($271,000)

1 Bed Premium - from 71.5 m2 - from 1,225,000 AED ($334,000)

2 Bed - from - 86.2 m2 - from 1,425,000 AED ($339,000)

The project has several payment plans to choose from when buying apartments, each of which has undeniable advantages:

Payment 100% + 4% DLD (tax)

Bonus: annual guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years at the construction stage!!!

Guaranteed income starts on 22 days after 100% payment!

II. Installment until the completion of the project

30% + 4% DLD (tax) - first installment

30% after 5 months

30% in 10 months

10% at the time of delivery of the project

Bonus: guaranteed income of 8%, begins after the delivery of the project + the client is exempt from payment of service charge (service fee for the complex) for 3 years.

Installment for 5 years (2 years after delivery)

20% + 4% DLD (tax) - first installment

1% – monthly for 36 months

5% in 5 months

5% in 10 months

5% after 15 months

5% at the time of delivery of the project

1% monthly 24 months after completion of construction

Standard (Loyal) Payment Plan

20% + 4% DLD (tax) - first installment

10% after 6 months

10% after 12 months

10% after 18 months

50% at the time of project delivery