Apartment in a new building DOLCE VITA

Location - Arjan
Completion of construction - II 2026
Dolce Vita is designed in the style of charming architecture of Europe, is a high-rise hotel + residence with many amenities from the award-winning boutique developer Vincitore Group. The project features Victorian architecture and is located in the prestigious Arjan district. The building is 16 floors high with exclusive studios, classic and premium 1 bedroom apartments and luxury 2 bedroom apartments.
The residences are distinguished by spacious layout, high ceilings, premium materials and luxurious finishes, which creates a harmonious combination of grandeur and functionality.
Availability:
Miracle Garden - 5 mins
Mall of the Emirates - 5 mins
Global Village - 10 mins
Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes
The complex has a range of luxury facilities available for residents:
The complex includes:
Studios - from 35.3 m2 - from 603,000 AED ($165,000)
1 Bed - from 63.6 m2 - from 995,000 AED ($271,000)
1 Bed Premium - from 71.5 m2 - from 1,225,000 AED ($334,000)
2 Bed - from - 86.2 m2 - from 1,425,000 AED ($339,000)
The project has several payment plans to choose from when buying apartments, each of which has undeniable advantages:
Bonus: annual guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years at the construction stage!!!
Guaranteed income starts on 22 days after 100% payment!
II. Installment until the completion of the project
30% + 4% DLD (tax) - first installment
30% after 5 months
30% in 10 months
10% at the time of delivery of the project
Bonus: guaranteed income of 8%, begins after the delivery of the project + the client is exempt from payment of service charge (service fee for the complex) for 3 years.
20% + 4% DLD (tax) - first installment
1% – monthly for 36 months
5% in 5 months
5% in 10 months
5% after 15 months
5% at the time of delivery of the project
1% monthly 24 months after completion of construction
20% + 4% DLD (tax) - first installment
10% after 6 months
10% after 12 months
10% after 18 months
50% at the time of project delivery