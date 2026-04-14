  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Apartment in a new building DOLCE VITA

Apartment in a new building DOLCE VITA

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$165,000
;
26
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 4078
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Location - Arjan

Completion of construction - II 2026

Dolce Vita is designed in the style of charming architecture of Europe, is a high-rise hotel + residence with many amenities from the award-winning boutique developer Vincitore Group. The project features Victorian architecture and is located in the prestigious Arjan district. The building is 16 floors high with exclusive studios, classic and premium 1 bedroom apartments and luxury 2 bedroom apartments.

The residences are distinguished by spacious layout, high ceilings, premium materials and luxurious finishes, which creates a harmonious combination of grandeur and functionality.

Availability:

Miracle Garden - 5 mins

Mall of the Emirates - 5 mins

Global Village - 10 mins

Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes

The complex has a range of luxury facilities available for residents:

  • pool
  • Treadmills
  • Boutiques and shops
  • Children's playground
  • Children's pool
  • Sauna and Jacuzzi
  • Green spaces
  • Barbecue zone
  • Game room
  • Infiniti pool
  • Yoga studio
  • Cafes and restaurants
  • Cinema theater
  • Concierge service
  • Security and video surveillance
  • parking space
  • Park
  • Golf course.
  • Garden
  • kalyan

The complex includes:

Studios - from 35.3 m2 - from 603,000 AED ($165,000)

1 Bed - from 63.6 m2 - from 995,000 AED ($271,000)

1 Bed Premium - from 71.5 m2 - from 1,225,000 AED ($334,000)

2 Bed - from - 86.2 m2 - from 1,425,000 AED ($339,000)

The project has several payment plans to choose from when buying apartments, each of which has undeniable advantages:

  1. Payment 100% + 4% DLD (tax)

Bonus: annual guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years at the construction stage!!!

Guaranteed income starts on 22 days after 100% payment!

II. Installment until the completion of the project

30% + 4% DLD (tax) - first installment

30% after 5 months

30% in 10 months

10% at the time of delivery of the project

Bonus: guaranteed income of 8%, begins after the delivery of the project + the client is exempt from payment of service charge (service fee for the complex) for 3 years.

  1. Installment for 5 years (2 years after delivery)

20% + 4% DLD (tax) - first installment

1% – monthly for 36 months

5% in 5 months

5% in 10 months

5% after 15 months

5% at the time of delivery of the project

1% monthly 24 months after completion of construction

  1. Standard (Loyal) Payment Plan

20% + 4% DLD (tax) - first installment

10% after 6 months

10% after 12 months

10% after 18 months

50% at the time of project delivery

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 63.6
Price per m², USD 4,261
Apartment price, USD 271,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 86.2
Price per m², USD 3,933
Apartment price, USD 339,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 35.3
Price per m², USD 4,674
Apartment price, USD 165,000

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex BAYZ 101 by Danube
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$518,904
Residential complex South Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$858,632
Residential complex Mercer House
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$739,726
Residential complex MBR
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$434,165
Apartment building W Residences by Arada
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,26M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building DOLCE VITA
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$165,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Premium Premium
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex " W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island " by Dalands Holding & Marriott International
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 21
W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah A Landmark Collaboration by Dalands Holding & Marriott International W Hotels & Residences Al Marjan Island marks the debut of the W Hotels brand's first branded residential development on the UAE coastline, overlooking the upcomin…
Developer
DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building PASSO by BEYOND at Palm Jumeirah
Apartment building PASSO by BEYOND at Palm Jumeirah
Apartment building PASSO by BEYOND at Palm Jumeirah
Apartment building PASSO by BEYOND at Palm Jumeirah
Apartment building PASSO by BEYOND at Palm Jumeirah
Show all Apartment building PASSO by BEYOND at Palm Jumeirah
Apartment building PASSO by BEYOND at Palm Jumeirah
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,16M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
PASSO by BEYOND — Palm Jumeirah Iconic waterfront living, sculpted by design. PASSO translates coastal contours into architecture—fluid forms, serene light, and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces on the Palm’s Crescent. Select from 1–4 bedroom residences, signature penthouses, and ultra-exclusi…
Agency
PSI Real Estate LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$965,012
We offer apartments with parking spaces. Some penthouses have private swimming pools. The residence features an infinity pool, another swimming pool, changing colors every hour, a gym and a jogging path, a spa center, gardens and a co-working area. Completion - 2028. Facilities and equipmen…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
Dubai in Times of Uncertainty: Where the Money Is Actually Going
14.04.2026
Dubai in Times of Uncertainty: Where the Money Is Actually Going
Why Some Investors Are Nervous While Others See Opportunity
09.04.2026
Why Some Investors Are Nervous While Others See Opportunity
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
10 Dubai Myths Explained: Cost of Living, Taxes, Laws and Reality
25.02.2026
10 Dubai Myths Explained: Cost of Living, Taxes, Laws and Reality
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
Show all publications