Golf Resort is located in the heart of Dubai Sports City, an area that provides residents with a natural and comfortable environment, while allowing easy access to key facilities in the city. The architecture of the complex is contemporary in style and reflects the dynamics of the neighborhood, where numerous sports facilities are located: stadiums, tennis and golf academies, swimming pools, etc. Currently, the neighborhood is undervalued and has the potential to grow in value, including due to the planned launch of the metro.
Advantages of the complex:
Complex Infrastructure:
|The airport
|18 000 m
|Kindergarten
|1 100 m
|Shop
|300 m
|Underground
|6 000 m
|Sea
|9 000 m
|Transport stop
|200 m
|Shopping center
|900 m
|School
|700 m