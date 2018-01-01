Golf Resort

Dubai, UAE

from €264,699

94 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

Holland Gardens — NSHAMA's 7-story award complex, located in the thriving Town Square Dubai area. In the project — a collection of studios, apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms and duplexes. Real estate — from 37 square meters. m to 141 sq. m. Kitchens in the residences will be equipped with modern appliances, stain-resistant racks, hanging cabinets and porcelain floors. The bedrooms will have fitted wardrobes and a bathroom. And in the three-bedroom residences — laundry and pantry. From personal balconies, chic views of lush greens will open. Among the amenities located on Holland Gardens: - gym; - courtyard; - pool; - spacious deck; - children's play areas; - retail stores and F&B plants. Location: The Holland Gardens project is conveniently located — in close proximity to Al Qudra Road and Emirates Bypass Road, which provide excellent communication with the rest of Dubai. For example, DAMAC Hills, DAMAC Lagoons and Tilal Al Ghaf can be reached by car in about 15 minutes, and Dubai International Airport — in 30 minutes. Since Hayat Townhouses 1 Bus Station is next to Holland Gardens, you can use public transport. The complex is located in an area with developed infrastructure. Supermarkets, grocery stores and other important infrastructure are less than 20 minutes away, for example: - VET Veterinary clinic — Town Square Nshama; - Aspire Horizon Academy, Cherry Tree Nursery; - Spinneys, Carrefour Market Town Square; - Medcare Medical Center; - LIFE Pharmacy — Town Square; - F&B-states: Food Circles, Bait Jafra Bakery & Restaurant, Slate Kitchen & Cafe.