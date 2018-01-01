  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Golf Resort

Golf Resort

Dubai, UAE
from
€119,738
;
21
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Golf Resort is located in the heart of Dubai Sports City, an area that provides residents with a natural and comfortable environment, while allowing easy access to key facilities in the city. The architecture of the complex is contemporary in style and reflects the dynamics of the neighborhood, where numerous sports facilities are located: stadiums, tennis and golf academies, swimming pools, etc. Currently, the neighborhood is undervalued and has the potential to grow in value, including due to the planned launch of the metro.

Advantages of the complex:

  • Opening views of the golf courses from the apartments
  • Smart home concept
  • High-quality finishes, lighting, and fittings
  • Access to world-class modern amenities within the complex
  • Suitable for individual and family living

Complex Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools (adult and children's)
  • Children's play area
  • Barbecue area
  • Fitness Center
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Leisure area, etc.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
15
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 66.7
Price per m², EUR 2,741
Apartment price, EUR 182,855
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 118.1
Price per m², EUR 2,429
Apartment price, EUR 286,814
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 174.8
Price per m², EUR 1
Apartment price, EUR 162
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 34.0
Price per m², EUR 3,522
Apartment price, EUR 119,738
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 18 000 m
Kindergarten 1 100 m
Shop 300 m
Underground 6 000 m
Sea 9 000 m
Transport stop 200 m
Shopping center 900 m
School 700 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Damac Bay | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,10M
Residential complex DOLCE VITA
Dubai, UAE
from
€157,794
Residential complex Spacious premium apartments in a complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel, next to the sea, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,90M
Residential complex New residence Central with swimming pools and a lounge area near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€398,180
Residential complex Raffles Residences Penthouses
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,79M
You are viewing
Golf Resort
Dubai, UAE
from
€119,738
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€212,252
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a park, a swimming pool, a gym, sports grounds, jogging and bike paths, a kids' playground, shops, restaurants and cafes, a barbecue area. Completion - October, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 28 minutes Dubai Mall - 29 minutes Burj Al Arab - 24 minutes Dubai Marina - 27 minutes
Apartment building 3BR | Lamtara | Madinat Jumeirah
Apartment building 3BR | Lamtara | Madinat Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,27M
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Lamtara, MJL, Dubai. Lamtara by Dubai Holding is residential building offering amazing units that are built with tranquil spacious & tastefully appointed building, it also has contemporary designed lobby lounges for its residents. Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 80% Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,815 Sqft Maid room Laundry area Powder room Dressing Balcony / Terrace 24/7 Security Beach access Dining & Retail outlet Green Surrounding Gym Health Care Centre Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Swimming pool Barbeque area Jogging, Running & Cycling track School & Institute Water activity Yoga & Meditation Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Holland Gardens
Residential complex Holland Gardens
Dubai, UAE
from
€264,699
Area 94 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Holland Gardens — NSHAMA's 7-story award complex, located in the thriving Town Square Dubai area. In the project — a collection of studios, apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms and duplexes. Real estate — from 37 square meters. m to 141 sq. m. Kitchens in the residences will be equipped with modern appliances, stain-resistant racks, hanging cabinets and porcelain floors. The bedrooms will have fitted wardrobes and a bathroom. And in the three-bedroom residences — laundry and pantry. From personal balconies, chic views of lush greens will open. Among the amenities located on Holland Gardens: - gym; - courtyard; - pool; - spacious deck; - children's play areas; - retail stores and F&B plants. Location: The Holland Gardens project is conveniently located — in close proximity to Al Qudra Road and Emirates Bypass Road, which provide excellent communication with the rest of Dubai. For example, DAMAC Hills, DAMAC Lagoons and Tilal Al Ghaf can be reached by car in about 15 minutes, and Dubai International Airport — in 30 minutes. Since Hayat Townhouses 1 Bus Station is next to Holland Gardens, you can use public transport. The complex is located in an area with developed infrastructure. Supermarkets, grocery stores and other important infrastructure are less than 20 minutes away, for example: - VET Veterinary clinic — Town Square Nshama; - Aspire Horizon Academy, Cherry Tree Nursery; - Spinneys, Carrefour Market Town Square; - Medcare Medical Center; - LIFE Pharmacy — Town Square; - F&B-states: Food Circles, Bait Jafra Bakery & Restaurant, Slate Kitchen & Cafe. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go