Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.

Cheaper than the developer by 120,000 EUR.

We present to your attention a new grand and large-scale elite project in the area of ​​Cleopatra Beach.

For sale are 1 + 1 apartments, with an area of ​​58 m2, the apartment is sold with a fine finish, kitchen units, built-in wardrobe, air conditioning in each room and a complete bathroom

Royal Towers is a new complex with all amenities, located in the center of Alanya, 10 minutes walk from the sea.

Shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants for every taste and budget are located nearby, and Cleopatra Beach, marked with a blue flag of clean water, can be reached by walking 1,100 meters.

All necessary institutions, such as a hospital, bank, school, etc., are within walking distance. Also, literally a few steps from the building are located vegetable and fish markets, where you can always find the freshest products of the season.

The area of ​​the Royal Towers is more than 4,237 m2, the complex consists of two blocks with a total of 137 apartments.

Also for sale is a furnished apartment 2 + 1, 90 m2 on the 1st high floor, for 250,000 EUR (in tapu 210,000 EUR).

Completion date: delivered in 2024.

Infrastructure:

Large outdoor swimming pool

Indoor heated winter swimming pool

Hamam and Sauna

Roman steam room

Fitness room

Children's playgrounds

BBQ area

Indoor parking

Generator

24/7 security and video surveillance

Internet throughout the social area

Main features:

Panoramic glazing

Windows: double glazing, aluminum profile

Entrance steel door

Video intercom

Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms

Shower cabins, plumbing

Electric water heater

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.