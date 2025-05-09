  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  Apartment 1+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.

Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Royal Towers in the center of Alanya.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$151,666
9
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26226
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Cheaper than the developer by 120,000 EUR.
We present to your attention a new grand and large-scale elite project in the area of ​​Cleopatra Beach.

For sale are 1 + 1 apartments, with an area of ​​58 m2, the apartment is sold with a fine finish, kitchen units, built-in wardrobe, air conditioning in each room and a complete bathroom

Royal Towers is a new complex with all amenities, located in the center of Alanya, 10 minutes walk from the sea.

Shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants for every taste and budget are located nearby, and Cleopatra Beach, marked with a blue flag of clean water, can be reached by walking 1,100 meters.

All necessary institutions, such as a hospital, bank, school, etc., are within walking distance. Also, literally a few steps from the building are located vegetable and fish markets, where you can always find the freshest products of the season.

The area of ​​the Royal Towers is more than 4,237 m2, the complex consists of two blocks with a total of 137 apartments.

Also for sale is a furnished apartment 2 + 1, 90 m2 on the 1st high floor, for 250,000 EUR (in tapu 210,000 EUR).

Completion date: delivered in 2024.

Infrastructure:

Large outdoor swimming pool
Indoor heated winter swimming pool
Hamam and Sauna
Roman steam room
Fitness room
Children's playgrounds
BBQ area
Indoor parking
Generator
24/7 security and video surveillance
Internet throughout the social area

Main features:

Panoramic glazing
Windows: double glazing, aluminum profile

Entrance steel door
Video intercom
Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms
Shower cabins, plumbing
Electric water heater

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

