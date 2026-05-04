Apartment in a new building Hilal Hill Büyükçekmece

The Hilal Hill Büyükçekmece project is one of the most distinguished residential projects in the Buyukcekmece district of Istanbul, as it combines charming sea views and luxurious designs with meticulous details. The project provides a high-end residential experience characterized by its vital location amidst service and commercial facilities and green spaces occupying 60% of the total area to give residents a sense of calm and tranquility.

Hilal Hill Büyükçekmece is the perfect choice for those looking for an integrated life that combines comfort, luxury, and nature in the heart of Istanbul.

Advantages of the project: