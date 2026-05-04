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Apartment in a new building Hilal Hill Büyükçekmece

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$179,000
;
19
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ID: 38874
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

About the complex

The Hilal Hill Büyükçekmece project is one of the most distinguished residential projects in the Buyukcekmece district of Istanbul, as it combines charming sea views and luxurious designs with meticulous details. The project provides a high-end residential experience characterized by its vital location amidst service and commercial facilities and green spaces occupying 60% of the total area to give residents a sense of calm and tranquility.

Hilal Hill Büyükçekmece is the perfect choice for those looking for an integrated life that combines comfort, luxury, and nature in the heart of Istanbul.

Advantages of the project:

  • The stunning view of the Marmara Sea increases the beauty of daily life.
  • Strategically located next to vital and service facilities such as schools, universities, and hospitals.
  • The project is surrounded by green spaces, which cover 60% of the total area and provide a quiet environment for the residents.
  • Low-storey architectural design with super deluxe apartments with luxurious cladding
  • Flexible payment plan in installments, with ready-made ownership contracts.
  • Close to major transport hubs, such as Metrobus, TEM and E5 highways.
  • Recreational facilities such as a yacht club, private beach, and coastal promenade along the area
  • Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship, which makes it a good investment opportunity.
  • Spacious areas for apartments with balconies and terraces offering distinctive views
  • Advanced security systems such as 24/7 surveillance cameras, and closed parking to ensure security.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
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Apartment in a new building Hilal Hill Büyükçekmece
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
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$179,000
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