Apartment in a new building Istova Green

Istova Green is a modern residential project in Kağıthane, Istanbul, featuring 130 stylish apartments across two 14-story towers. It offers comfort, convenience, and smart living solutions.
Istova Green provides prime access to transport, shopping, schools, and healthcare. With modern amenities and landscaped gardens, it is ideal for both families and investors.
10 Advantages of Istova Green
Prime location in Kağıthane, Istanbul
Easy highway and transport access
Variety of 1+1 and 2+1 apartments
Premium construction quality
Indoor pool, gym, Turkish bath & sauna
Recreational areas including cinema & kids’ playroom
24/7 security and surveillance
Spacious green landscapes
Smart home integration
Strong investment potential in a growing area