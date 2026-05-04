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Apartment in a new building Istova Green

Kagithane, Turkey
from
$313,000
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 38900
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kagithane

About the complex

Istova Green is a modern residential project in Kağıthane, Istanbul, featuring 130 stylish apartments across two 14-story towers. It offers comfort, convenience, and smart living solutions.

Istova Green provides prime access to transport, shopping, schools, and healthcare. With modern amenities and landscaped gardens, it is ideal for both families and investors.

10 Advantages of Istova Green

  1. Prime location in Kağıthane, Istanbul

  2. Easy highway and transport access

  3. Variety of 1+1 and 2+1 apartments

  4. Premium construction quality

  5. Indoor pool, gym, Turkish bath & sauna

  6. Recreational areas including cinema & kids’ playroom

  7. 24/7 security and surveillance

  8. Spacious green landscapes

  9. Smart home integration

  10. Strong investment potential in a growing area

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kagithane, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Istova Green
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$313,000
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