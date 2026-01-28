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Apartment in a new building Luxury apartments in Şişli

Evranoszade Sokagi, Turkey
Price on request
;
19
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ID: 34973
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/03/2026

Location

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  • Address
    Evranoszade Sokagi
  • Metro
    Osmanbey (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    35

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased

About the complex

A modern residential project located in the heart of Şişli, one of the most prestigious and central districts of Istanbul. The project offers a unique combination of luxury living, strategic location, and strong investment potential.

The development features contemporary architecture, high-quality construction, and elegantly designed apartments that provide comfort and functionality for modern urban life. Residents benefit from a wide range of social facilities including landscaped areas, fitness center, indoor parking, and 24/7 security.

Thanks to its prime location, the project provides easy access to Istanbul’s major business centers, shopping malls, international schools, hospitals, and public transportation including metro lines and main highways.

This property represents an excellent opportunity for both investors and homebuyers looking for a valuable asset in one of the most sought-after areas in Istanbul.

Location on the map

Evranoszade Sokagi, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Luxury apartments in Şişli
Evranoszade Sokagi, Turkey
Price on request
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