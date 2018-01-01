Company description

The brokerage company "Smart Home Invest" specializing in the sales of residential, commercial real estate and investment projects in Turkey, confidently occupies a leading position and is one of the largest companies in the Mediterranean.

We offer real estate at the prices of developers, WITHOUT WHAT - LIBE OF ADDITIONAL / HIDDEN COMMISSION for buyers from Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other CIS countries, as well as from Europe, Turkey, USA and Arab countries.

We will provide you with a large selection of real estate, as well as complete and objective information regarding all the objects we offer.