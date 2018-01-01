  1. Realting.com
Kestel Mah. Isa Küçülmez Cad.Adem Murat Yücel Bulv. Durali Çelik Apt. Zemin Kat. No:12 Alanya/Turkey
;
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Русский
Website
northcyprussale.net
Company description

The brokerage company "Smart Home Invest" specializing in the sales of residential, commercial real estate and investment projects in Turkey, confidently occupies a leading position and is one of the largest companies in the Mediterranean.

We offer real estate at the prices of developers, WITHOUT WHAT - LIBE OF ADDITIONAL / HIDDEN COMMISSION for buyers from Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other CIS countries, as well as from Europe, Turkey, USA and Arab countries.

We will provide you with a large selection of real estate, as well as complete and objective information regarding all the objects we offer.

  • Our company will offer you more than 1000 proven, liquid, most interesting real estate at good prices, on good terms, on the entire coast. 
    Any developer company has from one to five different real estate properties. Agree better to choose from a thousand than five.
     
  • The pricing policy in Turkey is such that the developer cannot sell cheaper than the real estate agency sells, so turning to the developer or real estate agency DIFFERENT IN THE PRICE WILL NOT!
     
  • We will tell you both about the merits of a particular object and about the shortcomings. Companies developers will naturally praise only their objects. Therefore, by contacting us you will receive reliable information about all the real estate that you choose.
Aleksey Korolev
Aleksey Korolev
11 properties
