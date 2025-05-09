  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in an investment project in Istanbul.

Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in an investment project in Istanbul.

Ozgurluk Caddesi, Turkey
from
$66,190
8
ID: 26284
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

Show on map

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

An unparalleled offer on the Turkish real estate market from our company!

The construction of a residential complex on an area of ​​13,848 m2, consisting of 5 blocks, a total of 324 apartments of various layouts and areas, next to the exhibition center "Tuyap" which is the venue for international trade fairs in Istanbul, is beginning.

Apartments for sale:

  • One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) from 2,590,000 TL
  • Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) from 4,520,000 TL

At the start of construction, you purchase 1 m2 for 996 USD, analytics show that the cost of 1 m2 in similar projects today is around 2,000 USD.

The exhibition center "Tuyap" is a global platform annually hosting about 70 million visitors from 145,000 countries.

This means that the project has high liquidity and your earnings from resale are GUARANTEED!

Invest in shared construction at a price of 996 USD per m2, in a highly liquid residential complex!

Investments under Turkish Citizenship:

Option 1.
Invest in direct, shared construction of apartments in a residential complex (at a price of 1,000 USD per m2) with the possibility of obtaining Turkish Citizenship for the whole family.

Terms for investors:

  • Entry threshold: from 500,000 USD
  • Exit from investment after 3 years
  • Income after sale of objects - 50% or 250,000 USD
  • Bankruptcy guarantee - SPK insurance company

Option 2.
Invest in a construction fund deposit with the possibility of obtaining Turkish Citizenship for the whole family.

Conditions for investors:

  • Entry threshold: from 500,000 USD
  • Exit from investment after 3 years
  • Guaranteed income - 15% or 75,000 USD
  • Bankruptcy guarantee - SPK insurance company

This means that you will not lose your invested money under any circumstances, and your earnings are guaranteed.

For detailed information - write / call, we will be happy to answer all your questions.

Location on the map

Ozgurluk Caddesi, Turkey


Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in an investment project in Istanbul.
Ozgurluk Caddesi, Turkey
from
$66,190
