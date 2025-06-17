Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.

  1. Realting.com
ID: 26613
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

One-bedroom apartments (1+1), 60 m2 in Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex are for sale.

This project is perfect for those who want to live near the sea and at the same time have all the city infrastructure within walking distance, as well as for investors for renting out apartments.

The Cleopatra Beach area is in great demand among tourists. The main attractions of the city are located here, within walking distance: shops, cafes and restaurants, schools, public transport, supermarkets and more.

The new residential complex with a territory of 4,500 m2 will consist of two 8-storey blocks, 600 meters to the sea.

All apartments are sold with full finishing, with an installed kitchen set with a granite countertop, equipped with a bathroom.

Infrastructure:

  • Water park
  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Gym
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Massage room
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation gazebo
  • Indoor parking
  • BBQ area
  • Botanical garden
  • Cafe. Bar
  • Security and video surveillance
  • Artificial waterfall
  • Walking paths
  • Playroom
  • Children's pool

Main features:

  • Steel door
  • Kitchen furniture
  • PVC balcony doors and windows
  • Spacious living room
  • Fully equipped bathroom

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

