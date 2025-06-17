Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.

One-bedroom apartments (1+1), 60 m2 in Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex are for sale.

This project is perfect for those who want to live near the sea and at the same time have all the city infrastructure within walking distance, as well as for investors for renting out apartments.

The Cleopatra Beach area is in great demand among tourists. The main attractions of the city are located here, within walking distance: shops, cafes and restaurants, schools, public transport, supermarkets and more.

The new residential complex with a territory of 4,500 m2 will consist of two 8-storey blocks, 600 meters to the sea.

All apartments are sold with full finishing, with an installed kitchen set with a granite countertop, equipped with a bathroom.

Infrastructure:

Water park

Outdoor pool

Indoor pool

Gym

Turkish bath

Sauna

Massage room

Children's playground

Relaxation gazebo

Indoor parking

BBQ area

Botanical garden

Cafe. Bar

Security and video surveillance

Artificial waterfall

Walking paths

Playroom

Children's pool

Main features:

Steel door

Kitchen furniture

PVC balcony doors and windows

Spacious living room

Fully equipped bathroom

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.