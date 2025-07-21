  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in Central Mahmutlar, Alanya

Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in Central Mahmutlar, Alanya

Muratpasa, Turkey
$141,267
27
ID: 27667
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments for Sale in Complex with Pool Near All Amenities in Mahmutlar, Alanya

Mahmutlar, a rising area of Alanya, is highly preferred by both locals and foreigners for residence and vacation. Known for its famous brands, wide walking paths, and pristine sea, it offers residents a lifestyle that feels like a permanent holiday. The pleasant atmosphere makes it loved by locals and popular with visitors alike.

The project is centrally located in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Apartments for sale in Alanya are within walking distance to all daily and social amenities. It is 280 meters from shopping centers, 650 meters from the sea, 8 km from Alanya State Hospital, 15 km from Alanya city center, and 27 km from Gazipaşa Airport.

Built on a 7,205 m² plot, the project consists of 2 blocks with a total of 288 apartments. The complex offers many social facilities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, open parking areas, barbecue and seating areas, security, camera system, doorman, generator, water pressure system, sauna, fitness center, Turkish bath, children’s playground, billiards, table tennis, and elevators.

The apartments are constructed masterfully and feature quality materials such as MDF kitchen cabinets, MDF interior doors, steel entrance doors, granite kitchen countertops, spot and LED lighting with suspended ceilings, and ceramic flooring.


AYT-04617

Muratpasa, Turkey
