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Pool Apartments for sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
8
Milas
64
Fethiye
24
Marmaris
8
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15 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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5 bedroom apartment in Kizilagac, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kizilagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 253 m²
CHECK PROMOTIONAL OFFERS! My name is Leon, ask me your question, check availability and pric…
$1,99M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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4 bedroom apartment in Kizilagac, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kizilagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 253 m²
CHECK PROMOTIONAL OFFERS! My name is Leon, ask me your question, check availability and pric…
$1,62M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale 🏠Exclusive property managed by Swissôtel in GündoganIn the prestigious coastal area of …
$1,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment in the Bodrum Center with panoramic views of the city, the sea and St. Peter's Cas…
$480,000
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
CHECK PROMOTIONAL OFFERS! My name is Leon, ask me your question, check availability and pric…
$1,06M
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1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Imagine: the sea is only 280 meters away, morning walks along the famous Chalysh beach, fres…
$342,999
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
New boutique project just 26 meters from the beach and coastlinePrivate residence on the fir…
$238,037
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
Regnum Golf & Country Club BodrumOn the Bodrum Peninsula, this is the first 18-hole  natural…
$380,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Located in Yalıkavak, one of the most prestigious areas of Bodrum, these properties are set …
$1,13M
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
ID BD 1968Apartments by the sea in one of the central areas of the cityWe offer unique apart…
$230,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
ID BD 12776This unique residential complex is located near the reserve of the Bodrum Peninsu…
$250,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
ID BD 1718Urgent sale! Apartments overlooking the lake in the reserve of the Bodrum Peninsul…
$145,333
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
ID BD 771Exclusive apartments in De Luxe class complexWe offer you luxury apartments in an e…
$419,851
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Property types in Muğla

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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