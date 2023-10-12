Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Muğla
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

Bodrum
29
Marmaris
8
Yalikavak
4
Fethiye
3
Milas
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/3
A beautiful apartment located in the city of Fethiye is a favorite resort among Europeans, a…
€190,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to the world of sophisticated luxury and secluded comfort in the heart of Fethiye, i…
€210,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment located in the area of Deliktash Fethiye. The area is in close proximity …
€155,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment in the excellent residential complex Ovajik resort Fethiye. This area is …
€180,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
Presented apartment from the developer, located just 5 minutes from the beach Chalysh Fethiy…
€154,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Milas, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Meselik, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meselik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey The lux…
€918,334
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€535,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemikler, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemikler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Nature View Apartments Close to Bodrum Airport in Milas Mugla The investment apartments are …
€150,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Flats with High Rental Income Chance in Fethiye Ovacik The flats are located in th…
€267,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Milas, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/6
Luxury Apartments within a Complex Surrounded by Nature in Mugla Milas Modern apartments are…
€147,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Milas, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/6
Luxury Apartments within a Complex Surrounded by Nature in Mugla Milas Modern apartments are…
€128,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bozyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bozyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
Investment Flats Close to All Amenities in Mugla Fethiye The flats are located in Fethiye, t…
€214,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
€180,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
A luxury residential complex is located in Yalychiftlik Bay in southern Bodrum in the pictur…
€1,65M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
The modern residential complex consists of 73 duplex apartments and located in the picturesq…
€950,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Magnificent project, stunning apartments for sale in Bodrum, the owner of which offers since…
Price on request

Property types in Muğla

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir