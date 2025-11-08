Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muğla
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Muğla, Turkey

Bodrum
8
Milas
66
Fethiye
34
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
$380,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Muğla

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go