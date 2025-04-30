Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Muğla, Turkey

35 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of viillas with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey We offer a villa with balconies an…
$545,380
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa with a swimming pool in a gated residence, Fethiye, Turkey We offer a villa with …
$679,096
4 bedroom apartment in Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey The lux…
$996,445
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Dagbelen, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey We offer…
$6,18M
2 bedroom apartment in Gumusluk, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gumusluk, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey We offer new …
$433,630
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
ID BD 771Exclusive apartments in De Luxe class complexWe offer you luxury apartments in an e…
$419,851
2 bedroom apartment in Gundogan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gundogan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey We …
$1,14M
3 bedroom apartment in Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of …
$1,15M
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey …
$288,812
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools in the forest, Fethiye, Turkey We offer villas wi…
$1,76M
1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey The residence…
$180,342
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of …
$632,142
3 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
New premium complex of villas, Marmaris, Turkey We offer villas with swimming pools. Plot a…
$718,835
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
ID BD 1718Urgent sale! Apartments overlooking the lake in the reserve of the Bodrum Peninsul…
$145,333
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey We offer …
$974,746
1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
ID BD 12776This unique residential complex is located near the reserve of the Bodrum Peninsu…
$250,000
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 4
Complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey We o…
$737,499
2 bedroom apartment in Oludeniz, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
New gated residential complex with a swimming pool, Oludeniz, Turkey The residence consists…
$291,760
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of villas at 600 meters from the beach, Fethiye, Turkey The residence feature…
$754,551
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey We …
$790,177
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
$1,20M
1 bedroom apartment in Gulluk, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey…
$483,732
5 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 429 m²
Number of floors 4
New furnished villas with panoramic views and swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey We offer vill…
$1,58M
5 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer luxury villas w…
$1,26M
4 bedroom apartment in Gocek, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Gocek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 698 m²
Number of floors 5
Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fe…
$3,16M
2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center,…
$189,332
Apartment 11 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment 11 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 11
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
$3,14M
1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
ID BD 1968Apartments by the sea in one of the central areas of the cityWe offer unique apart…
$230,000
4 bedroom apartment in Oludeniz, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey We offer villas with glass facades, la…
$653,944
4 bedroom apartment in Oludeniz, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey We offer quality premium three-s…
$503,033
