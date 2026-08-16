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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
8
Milas
64
Fethiye
24
Marmaris
8
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46 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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5 bedroom apartment in Kizilagac, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kizilagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 253 m²
CHECK PROMOTIONAL OFFERS! My name is Leon, ask me your question, check availability and pric…
$1,99M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Apartments with Private Beach with Unique Sea Views in Bodrum Küçükbük Sea view ma…
$635,663
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Sea View Properties with Private Gardens in Bodrum Konacik Properties for sale in …
$838,632
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Apartments with Seaview Options in a Complex with a Pool in Bodrum The chicly designed …
$300,495
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4 bedroom apartment in Kizilagac, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kizilagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 253 m²
CHECK PROMOTIONAL OFFERS! My name is Leon, ask me your question, check availability and pric…
$1,62M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Properties in a Complex Close to the Marina in Yalıkavak Bodrum The properties are …
$1,15M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Penthouses Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü Adabükü, with its pristine air, p…
$167,420
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale 🏠Exclusive property managed by Swissôtel in GündoganIn the prestigious coastal area of …
$1,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment in the Bodrum Center with panoramic views of the city, the sea and St. Peter's Cas…
$480,000
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments with Private Beach with Unique Sea Views in Bodrum Küçükbük Sea view ma…
$1,33M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
CHECK PROMOTIONAL OFFERS! My name is Leon, ask me your question, check availability and pric…
$1,06M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Seafront Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bodrum The apartments are loca…
$1,20M
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea- and City-View Apartments in a Project with a Pool in Bodrum Konacık These apartments ar…
$271,601
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Sea View Properties with Private Gardens in Bodrum Konacik Properties for sale in …
$803,689
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea- and City-View Apartments in a Project with a Pool in Bodrum Konacık These apartments ar…
$349,335
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Apartments with Private Beach Access in Bodrum Bitez These apartments are located i…
$818,016
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Seafront Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bodrum The apartments are loca…
$1,00M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Nature and Sea View Apartments in Bodrum Muğla Sea and nature view apartments are in Gümüşl…
$703,665
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2 bedroom apartment in Dorttepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Dorttepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
2-Bedroom Lake View Apartment in a Complex Close to the Airport in Bodrum The Dörttepe regio…
$124,928
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Properties in a Complex Close to the Marina in Yalıkavak Bodrum The properties are …
$1,00M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Apartments in Bodrum Akyarlar with Private Garden and Shared Pool The apartments fo…
$475,419
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Beach-Front Properties with Sea Views and Private Beach in Yalıkavak Bodrum The chic propert…
$750,723
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Panoramic Sea View Flats with Private Swimming Pools and Gardens in Gümüşlük Bodrum Turkey T…
$801,619
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature and Sea View Apartments in Bodrum Muğla Sea and nature view apartments are in Gümüşl…
$820,943
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with Unique View and Terrace Near the Beach in Bodrum Turgutreis The apartment is …
$500,868
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
Residence Apartments in a Privileged Seafront Project in Bodrum Türkbükü The apartments for …
$2,60M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
Flats with Smart Home System in Complex with Communal Pool in Bodrum Bardakçı The flats are …
$519,375
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartment Near Güllük Marina in Milas Muğla The stylish apartment is situated in …
$183,585
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Property types in Muğla

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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