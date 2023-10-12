Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

Bodrum
29
Marmaris
8
Yalikavak
4
Fethiye
3
Milas
3
68 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment for Sale Close to the Sea, the Marina, and the Airport in Mugla Milas The apartmen…
€196,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Milas, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 13
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Doerttepe, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey The…
€422,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Meselik, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Meselik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of …
€997,992
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
€1,15M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Guendogan, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Guendogan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey We …
€1,10M
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Dagbelen, Turkey
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey We offer…
€5,87M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€2,13M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€884,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€936,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,80M
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Lake View Apartments For Sale in Bodrum Adabuku Apartments for sale are located in A…
€222,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Doerttepe, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy Sea View Apartments in Mugla Bodrum with Profitable Investment Opportunities The sea vi…
€172,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Doerttepe, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy Sea View Apartments in Mugla Bodrum with Profitable Investment Opportunities The sea vi…
€140,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Furnished beachfront apartments in an award-winning project in Bodrum Adabuku Furnished apar…
€1,20M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€535,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Luxe Apartments with The Historic Bodrum Castle and Kos Island Views in Bodrum Mugla Modern …
€2,35M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Luxe Apartments with The Historic Bodrum Castle and Kos Island Views in Bodrum Mugla Modern …
€1,25M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Luxe Apartments with The Historic Bodrum Castle and Kos Island Views in Bodrum Mugla Modern …
€850,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€1,85M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€2,10M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€1,65M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€1,20M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Pool in Bodrum Gundogan Bodrum properties for sale are…
€613,000

