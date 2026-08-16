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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
8
Milas
64
Fethiye
24
Marmaris
8
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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center,…
$189,332
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4 bedroom apartment in Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey The lux…
$996,445
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Property types in Muğla

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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