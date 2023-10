Konya, Turkey

from €182,260

94–116 m² 2

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! HP7 Giz Kule Smart Residence - a residential complex located in the Beilikju district of Istanbul. A 10-minute drive from the coast of the Sea of Marmara. Beilikduzo is a modern area with developed infrastructure and architecture. The apartment in the LCD is presented in several versions of modern layouts: 1 + 1 one bedroom and living room, 2 + 1 two bedrooms and a living room, 3 + 1 three bedrooms and a living room. The apartments have a built-in kitchen and bathroom, modern appliances and designer furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony. It offers a bewitching view of the sea and mountains. The residential complex is developed by its own infrastructure: - Pool; - Parking; - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free.