New Apartments in Kartepe, Turkey

Residential complex Zeray Harmony City
Residential complex Zeray Harmony City
Kartepe, Turkey
from
$90,268
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 65 m²
1 real estate property 1
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the first area of 63000m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli and consists of 19 blocks, 1061 flats and 37 commercial areas. We appeal your preferences with apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1 and garden duplex…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.0
90,268
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex Zeray Forum Anatolia
Residential complex Zeray Forum Anatolia
Kartepe, Turkey
from
$156,116
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Forum Anatolia, which was established on an area of 56.500 square meters with the signature of Zeray, consists of 101 commercial areas and a total of 664 units. It fulfills your expectations with social facilities such as outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, fitn…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex Zeray Esil Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Esil Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Esil Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Esil Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Esil Kartepe
Kartepe, Turkey
from
$152,049
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
Our project consists of 16 blocks and 501 flats on an area of 37.000 m2 in the Kartepe district of Kocaeli.There are garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat options from 1+1 to 4+1, from 87 m2 to 464 m2. In our project, there are sauna and Turkish Bath in the apartments. On our site…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex Zeray Effect Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Effect Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Effect Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Effect Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Effect Kartepe
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$160,108
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Our project is 4 blocks, 130 flats and 35 commercial units on 12.500 m2 area in Kartepe, Kocaeli. There are loft, terrace duplex, garden floor, and mezzanine apartment types starting from 1+1 to 4+1.There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, common areas include a pond, in…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$148,582
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Our project consists of 15 blocks and 309 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli.There are garden floor, mezzanine and terrace duplex apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1. Our site has a 24/7 security system and common areas as an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, sauna, T…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
