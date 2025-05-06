Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Izmir
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Izmir, Turkey

Konak
73
Bayraklı
73
Çeşme
43
Bornova
43
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 35
High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters …
$478,518
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey We …
$855,499
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Menemen, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey We offer apartments wi…
$419,078
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey W…
$454,747
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 32
New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, T…
$1,29M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 33
Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre…
$1,26M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 38
New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmi…
$647,057
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey The r…
$1,36M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Menemen, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 12
Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Tur…
$233,508
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Urla, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey …
$2,15M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 25
ID IZ 2049Residential property in the heart of Izmir. Perfect location, sea view. Super inve…
$419,851
Leave a request

Property types in Izmir

penthouses
multi-level apartments
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Izmir, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go