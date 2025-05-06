Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Izmir, Turkey

6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Keler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Keler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
For lovers of skyscrapers and skyscrapers, we have a wonderful offer! The project of a resid…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
Apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Area 84 m²
A magical project located in the heart of Alsancak, in close proximity to transportation hub…
$394,663
Leave a request
Apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
Apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Area 51 m²
Choose your lifestyle in this special project with a total area of ​​56,000 m2.The complex i…
$447,767
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Keler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Keler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1
The project of the residential complex is located opposite the regional administrative court…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
Apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Area 168 m²
A unique residential complex that offers a wonderful opportunity to enjoy life in an attract…
$1,02M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 25
ID IZ 2049Residential property in the heart of Izmir. Perfect location, sea view. Super inve…
$419,851
Leave a request

