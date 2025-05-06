Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Izmir
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Izmir, Turkey

Konak
73
Bayraklı
73
Çeşme
43
Bornova
43
65 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Narlıdere, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Narlıdere, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/9
In the Narlıdere location you will leon on the forests of Balçova and turn on your face to t…
$614,347
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$260,059
3 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
$695,000
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$268,585
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 5/35
$667,921
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 18/35
$874,659
1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$249,167
1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 9/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$205,829
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$261,124
3 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 25/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
$585,655
2 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You w…
$182,281
2 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$251,990
3 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/12
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK B612 project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of …
$396,292
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$260,059
1 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
$332,000
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$264,322
1 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You w…
$188,728
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$264,322
3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
The Project is located near the world-famous Çeşme bays, beaches and marinas. Folkart Boyalı…
$918,000
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 10/35
$821,649
3 bedroom apartment in Torbali, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Torbali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
-We present you a project surrender 2024 apartments 3+1 and 4+1 134 luxury apartmen…
$385,029
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 8/35
$699,727
4 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
$1,68M
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 27/35
$943,571
2 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 20/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayrakl region 26 floors 226 residential property …
$298,352
3 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 10/12
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK B612 project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of …
$419,479
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 11/35
$826,950
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$264,322
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Bayraklı, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK B612 project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of …
$700,399
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 25/35
$911,765
