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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Izmir, Turkey

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Konak
41
Çeşme
20
Bornova
9
Çiğli
7
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5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Guzelbahce, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Guzelbahce, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
New Apartments Close to Daily Amenities and Beaches in Güzelbahçe One of the coastal areas o…
$239,315
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3 bedroom apartment in Guzelbahce, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Guzelbahce, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/5
New Apartments Close to Daily Amenities and Beaches in Güzelbahçe One of the coastal areas o…
$330,545
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2 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Bornova, İzmir Bornova is one of the fastest…
$232,377
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Bornova, İzmir Bornova is one of the fastest…
$273,913
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4 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 33
Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre…
$1,26M
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Property types in Izmir

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Izmir, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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