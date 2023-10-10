UAE
Turkey
Turkey
Residential
Izmir
Apartments
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Izmir, Turkey
Bayrakli
25
Konak
9
Bornova
5
Apartment
Clear all
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
2
1
56 m²
24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€214,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
3
2
105 m²
24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€288,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
4
2
171 m²
24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€439,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
5
2
233 m²
24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€583,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Aegean Region, Turkey
6
3
4/4
Представляю вашему вниманию уникальную квартиру в одном туристическом Районе, Кушадасы. жК…
€210,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
6
4
32/32
€1,27M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Izmir, Turkey
5
3
30/32
€1,06M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
4
2
21/32
€771,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bornova, Turkey
4
2
Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and c…
€445,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bornova, Turkey
4
2
Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and…
€483,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
5
3
313 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€1,59M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
156 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€593,031
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€869,703
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€743,841
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
166 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€630,450
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
192 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks…
€793,733
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
204 m²
The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€656,982
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
4
2
246 m²
Cesme is the most beautiful peninsula on the Aegean coast, its value is growing every day. T…
€867,784
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
279 m²
The Project is located near the world-famous Çeşme bays, beaches and marinas. Folkart Boyalı…
€867,784
Recommend
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bornova, Turkey
4
3
337 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€1,26M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
5
2
280 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€1,27M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
4
2
214 m²
38
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magic…
€804
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
3
2
164 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magic…
€577
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
2
1
83 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€286,425
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Huzur Mahallesi, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
2/9
In the Narlıdere location you will leon on the forests of Balçova and turn on your face to t…
€330,422
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Huzur Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
145 m²
3/9
In the Narlıdere location you will leon on the forests of Balçova and turn on your face to t…
€580,741
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Aegean Region, Turkey
5
2
233 m²
10/24
€876,847
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
178 m²
24/24
€646,730
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey
3
2
117 m²
2/24
€335,581
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
Aegean Region, Turkey
1
2
62 m²
This flawless property for sale is located in Izmir which is a contemporary city. İzmir is o…
Price on request
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
