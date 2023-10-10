Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Izmir, Turkey

1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€214,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€288,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€439,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€583,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
Представляю вашему вниманию уникальную квартиру в одном туристическом Районе, Кушадасы.  жК…
€210,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 32/32
€1,27M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Izmir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Izmir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 30/32
€1,06M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 21/32
€771,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bornova, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and c…
€445,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bornova, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and…
€483,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€1,59M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€593,031
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€869,703
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€743,841
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€630,450
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
  About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks…
€793,733
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€656,982
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Cesme is the most beautiful peninsula on the Aegean coast, its value is growing every day. T…
€867,784
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
The Project is located near the world-famous Çeşme bays, beaches and marinas. Folkart Boyalı…
€867,784
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bornova, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€1,26M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€1,27M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 38
The Project  is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magic…
€804
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
 The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magic…
€577
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€286,425
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Huzur Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Huzur Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/9
In the Narlıdere location you will leon on the forests of Balçova and turn on your face to t…
€330,422
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Huzur Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Huzur Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/9
In the Narlıdere location you will leon on the forests of Balçova and turn on your face to t…
€580,741
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Aegean Region, Turkey
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 10/24
€876,847
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 24/24
€646,730
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/24
€335,581
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in Aegean Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
This flawless property for sale is located in Izmir which is a contemporary city. İzmir is o…
Price on request

