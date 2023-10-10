Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Izmir
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Izmir, Turkey

Bayrakli
25
Konak
9
Bornova
5
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Single-Bedrooms Modern Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Private Beach in Foça İzmir Moder…
€232,000
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Urla, Turkey
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea…
€2,32M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey W…
€437,137
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Izmir, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Izmir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 35
High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters …
€715,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey We …
€841,506
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Aegean Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 38
New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmi…
€622,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 5/35
Brand New Sea View Apartments Near the Social Amenities in İzmir Konak Konak is a famous de…
€632,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
Floor 23/35
Brand New Sea View Apartments Near the Social Amenities in İzmir Konak Konak is a famous de…
€1,60M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€214,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€288,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€439,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€583,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Single-Bedrooms Modern Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Private Beach in Foça İzmir Moder…
€232,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
Представляю вашему вниманию уникальную квартиру в одном туристическом Районе, Кушадасы.  жК…
€210,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
Представляю вашему вниманию уникальную квартиру в одном туристическом Районе, Кушадасы.  жК…
€230,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 25/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€530,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 23/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€528,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 20/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayrakl region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€270,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 10/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€250,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 32/32
€1,27M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Izmir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Izmir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 30/32
€1,06M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 21/32
€771,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€243,636
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€278,323
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Bayrakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€172,310
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€178,405
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bornova, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and c…
€445,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€1,59M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€593,031
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€869,703

