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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Izmir, Turkey

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Konak
41
Çeşme
20
Bornova
9
Çiğli
7
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31 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 337 m²
Floor 1/38
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex near Social Amenities and Metro in İzmir The apartments are…
$1,28M
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 16/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$763,030
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3 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 8/8
Newly Built Spacious Apartment with Sea View in a Seafront Location in İzmir Karşıyaka The s…
$1,00M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 12/34
Sea View Apartment with Shared Pool Near the Metro in İzmir Konak Konak is an important plac…
$199,945
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1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
Flat in a Residential Complex Within Walking Distance of the Marina and Beach in Çeşme The f…
$198,789
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 8/10
Brand-News Spacious Apartments with Sea View in İzmir Alsancak Seafront apartments are locat…
$1,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/38
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex near Social Amenities and Metro in İzmir The apartments are…
$824,017
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/27
Elegant Apartments in a Project with Security in İzmir Konak Konak is a financial center of…
$241,616
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 8/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$746,845
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Floor 45/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$1,76M
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4 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/38
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex near Social Amenities and Metro in İzmir The apartments are…
$987,891
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/38
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex near Social Amenities and Metro in İzmir The apartments are…
$639,223
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3 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/7
Seafront Mid-Floor and Duplex Apartments with Sea Views in Karşıyaka, İzmir These seafront a…
$948,008
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1 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/14
Apartments with Panoramic Sea, Forest, and City Views in Çiğli İzmir The apartments are loca…
$115,575
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 12/34
Flat Close to Metro in a Sea View Residence in İzmir Konak Konak is one of the areas with th…
$210,347
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2 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/14
Apartments with Panoramic Sea, Forest, and City Views in Çiğli İzmir The apartments are loca…
$130,013
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 23/34
Sea View Real Estate in a Project near the Metro in İzmir Konak Konak is an important center…
$199,945
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1 bedroom apartment in Foça, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Foça, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
1 Bedroom Apartments in a Beachfront Complex in İzmir Foça These apartments in Foça district…
$186,133
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/27
Elegant Apartments in a Project with Security in İzmir Konak Konak is a financial center of…
$340,946
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5 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 6/7
Seafront Mid-Floor and Duplex Apartments with Sea Views in Karşıyaka, İzmir These seafront a…
$1,47M
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4 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
Seafront Mid-Floor and Duplex Apartments with Sea Views in Karşıyaka, İzmir These seafront a…
$1,26M
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2 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/7
Seafront Mid-Floor and Duplex Apartments with Sea Views in Karşıyaka, İzmir These seafront a…
$673,802
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/27
Elegant Apartments in a Project with Security in İzmir Konak Konak is a financial center of…
$673,802
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3 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 4/14
Apartments with Panoramic Sea, Forest, and City Views in Çiğli İzmir The apartments are loca…
$273,913
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 29/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$482,097
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1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/7
Seafront Mid-Floor and Duplex Apartments with Sea Views in Karşıyaka, İzmir These seafront a…
$379,086
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3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey We …
$855,499
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 35
High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters …
$478,518
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 38
New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmi…
$647,057
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey W…
$454,747
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Property types in Izmir

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Izmir, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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