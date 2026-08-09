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Shops for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

;
Izmir
4
Aydın
5
Muğla
3
Efeler
3
12 properties total found
Shop 100 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Shop 100 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Shops Offering High Income and Strong Customer Potential in Hisarönü, the Heart of Ölüdeniz …
$319,616
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Shop 163 m² in Konak, Turkey
Shop 163 m²
Konak, Turkey
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/38
Commercial Properties on Main Street in Mixed-Use Complex in Konak İzmir Commercial properti…
$961,160
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Shop 137 m² in Efeler, Turkey
Shop 137 m²
Efeler, Turkey
Area 137 m²
$1,08M
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TekceTekce
Shop 40 m² in Efeler, Turkey
Shop 40 m²
Efeler, Turkey
Area 40 m²
$1,35M
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Shop 78 m² in Kusadasi, Turkey
Shop 78 m²
Kusadasi, Turkey
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/5
Shops in an Elegant Neighborhood within a Complex in Kuşadası Kuşadası is located close to t…
$251,162
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Shop 66 m² in Bodrum, Turkey
Shop 66 m²
Bodrum, Turkey
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
High-Value Commercial Units in an Excellent Location with Modern Design in Konacık This comm…
$947,280
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Shop 44 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Shop 44 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
Shop with High Profit Potential in the Busiest Area of Fethiye Çalış Çalış, one of the areas…
$293,651
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Shop 194 m² in Sinirteke, Turkey
Shop 194 m²
Sinirteke, Turkey
Area 194 m²
$2,88M
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Shop 388 m² in Konak, Turkey
Shop 388 m²
Konak, Turkey
Area 388 m²
Floor 1/38
Commercial Properties in a Prestigious Complex in Konak İzmir The commercial properties are …
$2,61M
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Shop 63 m² in Bayraklı, Turkey
Shop 63 m²
Bayraklı, Turkey
Area 63 m²
Enjoy the privilege of the Folkart Towers Residence with your family and loved ones. Life is…
$159,428
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Shop 84 m² in Bayraklı, Turkey
Shop 84 m²
Bayraklı, Turkey
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/47
Commercial Properties with Tenants on a Main Road in Izmir Bayraklı The commercial propertie…
$885,615
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Shop 115 m² in Efeler, Turkey
Shop 115 m²
Efeler, Turkey
Area 115 m²
$4,88M
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Property types in Aegean Region

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hotels
investment properties
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