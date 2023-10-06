Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Istanbul
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

commercial real estates
94
hotels
14
offices
26
Shop To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Shop 2 rooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop 2 rooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 9
The store is in Şişli Istanbul, very popular with tourist especially among Arabic and Russia…
€284,457
Shop with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial Properties in Shopping Center in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The commercial properties…
€1,06M
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€2,00M
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Area 80 m²
Investment Shops with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul. Exclusive shops in Esenyurt, Ista…
€429,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Real Estate with Valuable Tenants in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Commercial real estate …
€380,000
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€492,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Commercial Shop in Esenyurt Close to Amenities. The commercial properties offer a…
€316,000
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located Investment Commercial Properties in Kadikoy. Commercial properties in Istanbul …
€744,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Guengoeren, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Guengoeren, Turkey
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 4
Shops Close to the Sea and Public Transport in Merter Istanbul. Shops for sale in Istanbul a…
€453,000
Shop with central heating, with parking, with with repair in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul Beyoglu. The commercial properties…
€687,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Basaksehir, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Investment Commercial Properties in a Mixed Project in Istanbul. The commercial properties w…
€324,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 220 m²
Tenanted Shop for Sale Near Metro in Istanbul Bagcilar. Investment shop is located in Bagcil…
€1,24M
Shop with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Commercial Properties in a Developing Area in İstanbul. Commercial properties are…
€230,000
Shop with central heating, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 11
Shops for Investment in Istanbul Kagithane. In Istanbul Kagithane, a rapidly developing and …
€470,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 8
Key-Ready Commercial Properties in Istanbul Beyoglu. The commercial properties are in a gove…
€520,000
Shop with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 110 m²
Well Located Shop in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. The centrally located shop in Kucukcekmece is si…
€281,000
Shop 2 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with alarm system in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Shop 2 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with alarm system
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€131,080
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir