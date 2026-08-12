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Shops for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

;
Kadikoy
3
Kagithane
3
Basaksehir
3
26 properties total found
Shop 87 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop 87 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
Shop with Spacious Usage Area on Main Street in Beyoğlu Commercial shops are located in the …
$430,468
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Shop 1 200 m² in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Shop 1 200 m²
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 12
Shops Near the Main Road in Alibeyköy Eyüpsultan İstanbul The commercial shops are located i…
$1,20M
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Shop 108 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Shop 108 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 20
Shops for Sale in Advantageous Location in Istanbul Esenyurt These turnkey shops are located…
$200,808
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TekceTekce
Shop 1 502 m² in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop 1 502 m²
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 1 502 m²
Number of floors 13
Shop in a Strategic Location in Kağıthane İstanbul The shop in Kağıthane, İstanbul is situat…
$12,61M
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Shop 87 m² in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop 87 m²
Basaksehir, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Investment New Shops on a Main Road in Başakşehir İstanbul Başakşehir is a rising district t…
$360,243
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Shop 90 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Shop 90 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 90 m²
Key-Ready Shops for Sale in Esenyurt İstanbul The shops in the Esenyurt district of İstanbu…
$750,145
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Shop 291 m² in Çekmeköy, Turkey
Shop 291 m²
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop for Sale in Çekmeköy with High Income Potential Çekmeköy, located on the Asian side of …
$1,05M
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Shop 175 m² in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop 175 m²
Basaksehir, Turkey
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment Shops on a Busy Main Road in İstanbul Başakşehir These elegant shops are located …
$600,116
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Shop 220 m² in Bagcilar, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Bagcilar, Turkey
Area 220 m²
50 m. Distance to Metro Station in Bagcilar İstanbul Migros Market Tenant Shop The shop for …
$1,50M
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Shop 550 m² in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Shop 550 m²
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 12
Shops Near the Main Road in Alibeyköy Eyüpsultan İstanbul The commercial shops are located i…
$600,116
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Shop 350 m² in Kadikoy, Turkey
Shop 350 m²
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 350 m²
Shops Close to Tram and on a Busy Street in Kadıköy Moda Shops for sale are located in the A…
$6,26M
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Shop 62 m² in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop 62 m²
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 11
Shops for Investment in a Centrally-Located Complex in Kagithane The reasonably-priced shops…
$504,328
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Shop 1 m² in Kartal, Turkey
Shop 1 m²
Kartal, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$27,61M
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Shop 50 m² in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop 50 m²
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
New Shops on the Main Street in Başakşehir These shops in Başakşehir, one of Istanbul’s dist…
$73,319
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Shop 118 m² in Sariyer, Turkey
Shop 118 m²
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 17
Shops for Sale in a Prime Location in Maslak, Sarıyer, Istanbul Sarıyer, located on the Euro…
$1,10M
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Shop 131 m² in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Shop 131 m²
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 9
Shops in an Open-Air Bazaar with and without Tenants in İstanbul Shops are situated in the B…
$500,866
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Shop 29 m² in Kadikoy, Turkey
Shop 29 m²
Kadikoy, Turkey
Area 29 m²
Shop Suitable for Investment on a Busy Street in Kadıköy Istanbul The investment shop is loc…
$335,834
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Shop 120 m² in Atasehir, Turkey
Shop 120 m²
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 14
High-Yield Commercials in a Prime Location in İstanbul Ataşehir These offices and shops are …
$911,715
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Shop 136 m² in Maltepe, Turkey
Shop 136 m²
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 136 m²
Shops for Sale in Maltepe Close to E-5 Highway and Metro The shops for sale are located in M…
$886,325
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Shop 24 m² in Gungoren, Turkey
Shop 24 m²
Gungoren, Turkey
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 4
Shops Offering Investment Opportunities in Güngören, İstanbul Merter is located between Güng…
$500,866
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Shop 538 m² in Atasehir, Turkey
Shop 538 m²
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 9
Investment Commercial Properties Near the Metro in Ataşehir, Istanbul The commercial propert…
$2,98M
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Shop 50 m² in Kadikoy, Turkey
Shop 50 m²
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 11
Shops for Sale Inside the Shopping Mall in Istanbul Kadıköy Shops for sale are available in …
$1,50M
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Shop 85 m² in Besiktas, Turkey
Shop 85 m²
Besiktas, Turkey
Area 85 m²
Commercial premises in one of the most promising projects in the central district of Beşikta…
$716,320
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Shops in a residential complex for obtaining Turkish citizenship are for sale. in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Shops in a residential complex for obtaining Turkish citizenship are for sale.
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Area 196 m²
Two shops of 91 m2 and 105 m2 are for sale in a residential complex for obtaining Turkish ci…
$420,000
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Shop 86 m² in Çekmeköy, Turkey
Shop 86 m²
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
$138,242
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Shop 175 m² in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop 175 m²
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,04M
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