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Shops for sale in Yalova, Turkey

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Yalova Merkez
3
5 properties total found
Shop 220 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/5
Shops Facing Istanbul Highway in Yalova Gaziosmanpaşa Yalova is a frequently preferred touri…
$671 267
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Shop 625 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Shop 625 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial Properties for Sale in Yalova, Near All Necessary Amenities Supported by a well-d…
$1,61M
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Shop 460 m² in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Shop 460 m²
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Shop with Storage Room in Yalova Kelebek Çayırı Area Yalova is a beautiful city w…
$561 785
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Shop 440 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Shop 440 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Shop on the Yalova-Termal Road Yalova is a living and tourism hub that attracts inc…
$624 570
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Shop 81 m² in , Turkey
Shop 81 m²
, Turkey
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
Shop with Wide Usage Area Close to the Bridge in Kaytazdere Yalova is one of the most prefer…
$195 178
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Property types in Yalova

сommercial properties
offices
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