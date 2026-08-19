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Shops for sale in Yenişehir, Turkey

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сommercial properties
7
offices
3
2 properties total found
Shop 2 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Shop 2 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$23,25M
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Shop 350 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Shop 350 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
High Rental Income Shop for Sale in Mersin Mersin is one of the most important port cities o…
$677,574
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