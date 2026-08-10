Shops for sale in Altinova, Turkey

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Shops for sale in Altınova, Turkey

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сommercial properties
3
2 properties total found
Shop 500 m² in Altınova, Turkey
Shop 500 m²
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Offices and Shops in the Business Center Facing the Main Road in Yalova Yalova is frequently…
$811,587
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Shop 81 m² in , Turkey
Shop 81 m²
, Turkey
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
Shop with Wide Usage Area Close to the Bridge in Kaytazdere Yalova is one of the most prefer…
$195,178
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