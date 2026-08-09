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Shops for sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Akdeniz
3
8 properties total found
Shop 300 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Shop 300 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 300 m²
$17,44M
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Shop 350 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Shop 350 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
High Rental Income Shop for Sale in Mersin Mersin is one of the most important port cities o…
$684,204
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Shop 2 m² in Mezitli, Turkey
Shop 2 m²
Mezitli, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 1
$162,77M
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TekceTekce
Shop 308 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Shop 308 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 308 m²
$16,28M
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Shop 195 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Shop 195 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 195 m²
$15,99M
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Shop 2 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Shop 2 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$23,25M
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Shop 135 m² in Mezitli, Turkey
Shop 135 m²
Mezitli, Turkey
Area 135 m²
$9,65M
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Shop 140 m² in Karaisali, Turkey
Shop 140 m²
Karaisali, Turkey
Area 140 m²
$6,98M
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Property types in Mersin

сommercial properties
offices
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