Shops for sale in Antalya, Turkey

8 properties total found
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking in Antalya, Turkey
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Workplace Investment Opportunity Near New State Hospital in Vista Concept Project in Antalya…
€552,000
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Commercial Property Within a Shopping Mall Offering High Rental Yield in Antalya Ku…
€230,000
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Antalya, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Antalya, Turkey
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 7
Citizenship Approved New Build Commercial Property with an Investment Opportunity in Altında…
€625,000
Shop 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Shop 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€700,000
Shop 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Shop 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€299,000
Shop with garage, in city center, with appliances in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Shop with garage, in city center, with appliances
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Kargıcak, a charming region in Alanya, Turkey, offers an attractive investment opportunity i…
Price on request
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Karakocali, Turkey
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Karakocali, Turkey
Area 900 m²
Investing in Alanya Kestel, particularly in the investment projects offered by CarrefourSA, …
Price on request
Shop 1 bathroom in city center, with parking in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Shop 1 bathroom in city center, with parking
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
# CONSTRUCTION INFORMATION - COMMENCEMENT DATE: 20.05.2021 - FINAL COMPLETION DATE: 31.11.…
€199,000
