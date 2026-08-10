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Shops for sale in Antalya, Turkey

;
Muratpasa
8
Alanya
6
Aksu
3
Akseki
3
22 properties total found
Shop 227 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 227 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 227 m²
Centrally Located Commercial Properties for Sale in Alanya Alanya, the outstanding holiday r…
$937,891
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Shop 577 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 577 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Area 577 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial Property in Viva Defne Project on an Arterial Road with Large Usage Spaces in Ant…
$2,53M
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Shop 120 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 120 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 120 m²
$24,76M
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TekceTekce
Shop 275 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 275 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Floor Shops within a Unique Project in Antalya Aksu Shops are situated in Aksu, Altıntaş, …
$906,535
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Shop 579 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Shop 579 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 579 m²
Investment Shops with High-Rental Yield Potential in Antalya Kepez Located in the Yeni Sanay…
$828,929
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Shop 39 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 39 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 39 m²
$2,56M
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Shop 339 m² in Serik, Turkey
Shop 339 m²
Serik, Turkey
Area 339 m²
$14,53M
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Shop 337 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 337 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 337 m²
City-View Commercial Properties in a Business Center in Oba, Alanya Oba, located in Alanya, …
$1,43M
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Shop 1 500 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 1 500 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Shops for Sale in a Prime Location in Şirinyalı, Antalya The three-unit shops are situated i…
$1,99M
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Shop 900 m² in Kestel, Turkey
Shop 900 m²
Kestel, Turkey
Area 900 m²
Spacious Rent-Guaranteed Beachfront Shop in Alanya Kestel stands out with its proximity to d…
$2,58M
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Shop 165 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 165 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Area 165 m²
$19,53M
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Shop 92 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 92 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 92 m²
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$651,905
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Shop 200 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Shop 200 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Shops Suitable for Long-Term Use on a Busy Main Street in Kepez Antalya Kepez is one of Anta…
$742,221
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Shop 600 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Shop 600 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 600 m²
$25,52M
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Shop 194 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Shop 194 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 194 m²
Investment Shop with High Rental Potential in Antalya Kepez District Güneş Neighborhood, loc…
$181,788
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Shop 300 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 300 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 300 m²
Brand New Flats in a Central Location in Alanya Antalya Alanya has been a prime area for ma…
$1,14M
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Shop 120 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 120 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 120 m²
$5,17M
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Shop 500 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Shop 500 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 500 m²
Commercial Properties for Sale on a Ringroad in Alanya Oba Alanya, the holiday center in Ant…
$608,916
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Shop in Kargıcak, Turkey
Shop
Kargıcak, Turkey
Number of floors 5
We would like to announce that our project is suitable for acquiring TURKISH CITIZENSHIP thr…
$607,364
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Shop in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Shop
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
# CONSTRUCTION INFORMATION - COMMENCEMENT DATE: 20.05.2021 - FINAL COMPLETION DATE: 31.11.…
$212,548
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Shop 63 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Shop 63 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Area 63 m²
Nestled amidst the historic charm of Alanya, the Alanya Center Shop stands as a testament to…
Price on request
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Shop 200 m² in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Shop 200 m²
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Kargıcak, a charming region in Alanya, Turkey, offers an attractive investment opportunity i…
Price on request
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