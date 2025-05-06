Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Yalova Merkez
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Yalova Merkez, Turkey

сommercial property
7
5 properties total found
Shop 625 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Shop 625 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial Properties for Sale in Yalova, Near All Necessary Amenities Supported by a well-d…
$2,00M
Shop 220 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/5
Shops Facing Istanbul Highway in Yalova Gaziosmanpaşa Yalova is a frequently preferred touri…
$778,751
Shop 154 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Shop 154 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/6
Shops for Sale in Gaziosmanpaşa Neighborhood in Yalova, Facing the Istanbul Road Yalova is a…
$778,751
Shop 450 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Shop 450 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial Properties for Sale in Yalova, Near All Necessary Amenities Supported by a well-d…
$1,43M
Shop 120 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Shop 120 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
Offices and Shops Close to Amenities in Yalova One of Turkey's most stunning cities, Yalova …
$291,082
