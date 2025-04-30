Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Aksu, Turkey

сommercial property
13
hotels
6
5 properties total found
Shop 1 391 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 1 391 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 1 391 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Floor Shops within a Unique Project in Antalya Aksu Shops are situated in Aksu, Altıntaş, …
$927,275
Leave a request
Shop 200 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 200 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 200 m²
Shops and Offices in a Stylish Design Project in Antalya Commercial properties are situated …
$575,700
Leave a request
Shop 220 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Area 220 m²
Valuable Shop in a Project on the Main Road in Antalya The shop for sale is located in Altın…
$601,920
Leave a request
Shop 500 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 500 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Area 500 m²
Shops with High Rental Income in Antalya Aksu Luxury shops are located in one of the most vi…
$3,51M
Leave a request
Shop 700 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 700 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial Property in Viva Defne Project on an Arterial Road with Large Usage Spaces in Ant…
$2,62M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go