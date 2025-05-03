Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Kadikoy, Turkey

сommercial property
9
4 properties total found
Shop 50 m² in Kadikoy, Turkey
Shop 50 m²
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 11
Shops for Sale Inside the Shopping Mall in Istanbul Kadıköy Shops for sale are available in …
$1,29M
Shop 16 m² in Kadikoy, Turkey
Shop 16 m²
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 16 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready-to-Move Shops with High Rental Potential in Istanbul Kadıköy The shops are located in …
$150,565
Shop 132 m² in Kadikoy, Turkey
Shop 132 m²
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready-to-Move Shops with High Rental Potential in Istanbul Kadıköy The shops are located in …
$757,404
Shop 29 m² in Kadikoy, Turkey
Shop 29 m²
Kadikoy, Turkey
Area 29 m²
Shop Suitable for Investment on a Busy Street in Kadıköy Istanbul The investment shop is loc…
$315,868
