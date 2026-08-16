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Shops for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

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Eskişehir
6
Odunpazarı
4
8 properties total found
Shop 555 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 555 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 555 m²
$14,24M
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Shop 93 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Shop 93 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly Built Investment Commercial Units in a Prime Location in İncek, Ankara These newly bui…
$366,686
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Shop 225 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 225 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 225 m²
$4,24M
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Shop 800 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 800 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 800 m²
$6,37M
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Shop 175 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 175 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
$13,95M
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Shop 5 m² in Etimesgut, Turkey
Shop 5 m²
Etimesgut, Turkey
Area 5 m²
Number of floors 18
Commercial Property Share with High Rental Income in Ankara Etimesgut The commercial propert…
$31,675
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TekceTekce
Shop 220 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 220 m²
$3,78M
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Shop 140 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 140 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 140 m²
$2,03M
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Property types in Central Anatolia Region

сommercial properties
offices
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