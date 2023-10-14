Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Kagithane
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Kagithane, Turkey

сommercial property
6
Shop To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Shop with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Commercial Properties in a Developing Area in İstanbul. Commercial properties are…
€227,000
Shop with central heating, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 11
Shops for Investment in Istanbul Kagithane. In Istanbul Kagithane, a rapidly developing and …
€464,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir