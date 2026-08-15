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Shops for sale in Alanya, Turkey

;
сommercial properties
28
hotels
10
6 properties total found
Shop 900 m² in Kestel, Turkey
Shop 900 m²
Kestel, Turkey
Area 900 m²
Spacious Rent-Guaranteed Beachfront Shop in Alanya Kestel stands out with its proximity to d…
$2,58M
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Shop 200 m² in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Shop 200 m²
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Kargıcak, a charming region in Alanya, Turkey, offers an attractive investment opportunity i…
Price on request
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Shop in Kargıcak, Turkey
Shop
Kargıcak, Turkey
Number of floors 5
We would like to announce that our project is suitable for acquiring TURKISH CITIZENSHIP thr…
$607,364
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Shop 500 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Shop 500 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 500 m²
Commercial Properties for Sale on a Ringroad in Alanya Oba Alanya, the holiday center in Ant…
$608,916
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Shop in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Shop
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
# CONSTRUCTION INFORMATION - COMMENCEMENT DATE: 20.05.2021 - FINAL COMPLETION DATE: 31.11.…
$212,548
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Shop 63 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Shop 63 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Area 63 m²
Nestled amidst the historic charm of Alanya, the Alanya Center Shop stands as a testament to…
Price on request
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